Latest News
Pakistan envoy says Islamabad will continue to support Afghan students
Pakistan Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, said Friday that Islamabad will continue to support Afghans in the field of education and professional training.
In a meeting with Afghans who had recently graduated from Pakistani educational institutions, Khan stated that thousands of trained Afghans are working in the public and private sectors of Afghanistan.
Great pleasure to host members of Afghan Alumini of Pakistani educational institutions in Afghanistan. Discussed further strengthening contacts in education, health, socio-economic & industrial development in Afghanistan & promoting regional connectivity @PakinAfg pic.twitter.com/Yofre3NY9T
— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) January 14, 2022
Khan added that Pakistan’s Allama Iqbal scholarship scheme for Afghan students is the largest scholarship scheme available for Afghan students anywhere in the world.
“Since 2010, under this scheme 1,000 Afghan students, both boys and girls, have been sent annually to leading Pakistani universities and colleges in areas such as medicine, engineering, business studies, IT, banking and many other professional fields,” Khan said as quoted in a statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy.
“Scholarships also cover Masters and Ph.D. studies in selected areas.”
Khan noted that Pakistan has a “constructive contribution” in providing education opportunities for the people of Afghanistan.
“In the current situation when Afghanistan faced economic difficulties and challenges of self-reliance, opportunities for Afghans to receive higher education in Pakistan would make a constructive contribution in the efforts for overcoming these challenges,” he said.
Khan, meanwhile, underlined the importance of the international community’s cooperation for strengthening higher education opportunities in Afghanistan through the building of universities, professional colleges, and training institutions for the economic development and progress of the country.
“The members of Pak-Afghan Alumni who attended this function appreciated Pakistan’s important role in the strengthening of the education sector in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
Latest News
AWCC steps in to help build massive waiting area at passport office
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has started the construction of a very large waiting area inside the Afghanistan Passport Department compound in Kabul in order to make the wait more bearable for Afghans.
Until now, Afghans applying for passports spend hours lining up on the road outside the office.
AWCC officials said on Saturday that the waiting room will be built at a cost of more than two million AFN and will seat 500 passport applicants.
Sulaiman Khurram, an AWCC official, stated: “The project will be constructed to a high standard, and it (the waiting room) will be built on land measuring over 200 sq meter.”
Thanking the AWCC for their assistance, Passport Department officials, meanwhile, stated that the waiting room will also be equipped with air-conditioners.
Hafiz Abdul Khaliq Mohammadi, Deputy Head of the Passport Department, said: “Passport applicants, [will not have to] wait in the cold during the winter and in the heat during the summer season.”
“We are grateful to Afghan Wireless for building this hangar for the applicants so that they stay out of the heat in summer and cold in the winter,” Mohammad Qasim a passport applicant said.
Latest News
IEA assures the public their taxes will be spent wisely
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Saturday that taxes will from now on be collected fairly and transparently.
On the occasion of tax collection week, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi stated that the government is accountable to the people of Afghanistan for assuring transparency in spending the tax revenue.
“The revenue that’s collected will be used in governance and public services. And we will dismiss contracts with companies that embezzle public revenue,” Hanafi said.
Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry called on the people to pay their taxes in order to help the government cope with the ongoing economic crisis in Afghanistan.
Acting Finance Minister Mullah Hidayatullah Badri stated: “Taxes of compatriots can help the government resolve economic issues and will be used for the reconstruction of the country. We urge them to pay their taxes and we will facilitate the process.”
The Afghan private sector has also called on the Finance Ministry to ease the tax collection process.
“We call on the Islamic Emirate leadership to ease the taxation system then the government can manage to collect revenue,” Haji Sherin Agha Sakhi, a finance officer of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Investment said.
.
Latest News
Imran Khan orders Pakistan officials to help avert crisis in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday his country is committed to providing support to Afghanistan in a bid to avert a humanitarian crisis.
Addressing the 3rd Apex Committee meeting on Afghanistan, attended by top Pakistani officials, Khan ordered them to explore bilateral cooperation with Afghanistan and to do what they can to avert a crisis.
Officials attending the meeting again expressed concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and pledged to not abandon their neighboring country.
According to the prime minister’s office, “the Apex Committee was informed that Afghanistan is at the verge of hunger and crisis situation during this harsh winter. The crisis makes it difficult for the people to get enough food and shelter.”
Imran Khan’s office said in a series of tweets that committee members had been updated on the progress made on humanitarian relief to Afghanistan that included essential food, wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.
“He also directed to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development,” his office tweeted.
“The committee resolved to stand together with Afghan people and urged relief agencies to take immediate action.”
The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior civil and military officers.
