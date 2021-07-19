Pakistan envoy returns to Islamabad after Kabul recalls its diplomats

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2021)

Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan has arrived in Islamabad after Kabul called back its ambassador and senior diplomats, citing security concerns, Geo News reported.

This comes in response to the alleged kidnapping last week of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad.

However, the reason for Ahmed Khan’s return to Islamabad is not clear.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s foreign office said the move by the Afghan government to recall diplomats is “unfortunate and regrettable.”

“The reported abduction and assault of the ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad is being investigated and followed up at the highest level on the instructions of the Prime Minister. The security of the Ambassador, his family, and personnel of the Embassy and Consulates of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been further beefed up,” the foreign office statement read.

According to the statement, Pakistan’s foreign secretary met the Afghan ambassador and highlighted all the steps taken by the government in this context, and re-assured him of Islamabad’s full cooperation.

“We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision,” the statement added.

The statement came after Kabul said it was recalling its ambassador to Islamabad and all senior diplomats over “security threats” after the envoy’s daughter was allegedly briefly “kidnapped”.

“Following the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have recalled the Afghan envoy and other senior diplomats from Islamabad back to Kabul until all the security threats are removed,” the Afghan foreign ministry said, demanding the arrest and prosecution of kidnappers.

However, Pakistan’s Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said no abduction had happened.

According to him, “this is an international conspiracy. An agenda of RAW (India’s intelligence services)”.