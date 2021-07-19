Latest News
Pakistan envoy returns to Islamabad after Kabul recalls its diplomats
Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan has arrived in Islamabad after Kabul called back its ambassador and senior diplomats, citing security concerns, Geo News reported.
This comes in response to the alleged kidnapping last week of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad.
However, the reason for Ahmed Khan’s return to Islamabad is not clear.
On Sunday, Pakistan’s foreign office said the move by the Afghan government to recall diplomats is “unfortunate and regrettable.”
“The reported abduction and assault of the ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad is being investigated and followed up at the highest level on the instructions of the Prime Minister. The security of the Ambassador, his family, and personnel of the Embassy and Consulates of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been further beefed up,” the foreign office statement read.
According to the statement, Pakistan’s foreign secretary met the Afghan ambassador and highlighted all the steps taken by the government in this context, and re-assured him of Islamabad’s full cooperation.
“We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision,” the statement added.
The statement came after Kabul said it was recalling its ambassador to Islamabad and all senior diplomats over “security threats” after the envoy’s daughter was allegedly briefly “kidnapped”.
“Following the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have recalled the Afghan envoy and other senior diplomats from Islamabad back to Kabul until all the security threats are removed,” the Afghan foreign ministry said, demanding the arrest and prosecution of kidnappers.
However, Pakistan’s Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said no abduction had happened.
According to him, “this is an international conspiracy. An agenda of RAW (India’s intelligence services)”.
Atmar tells Qureshi ‘premature’ remarks on alleged abduction are concerning
Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar spoke Monday with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi about the investigation into the alleged abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Islamabad, and expressed his concerns over the remarks made by the country’s interior minister.
Atmar said unprofessional comments and premature judgments severely damage bilateral relations and the credibility of ongoing investigations.
According to a statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Atmar said that Afghanistan is ready to cooperate with the government of Pakistan in advancing the investigation in order to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the alleged crime and to ensure the security of Afghan political missions and diplomats in that country.
A delegation is also scheduled to visit Pakistan, where further steps will be taken regarding the return of the Afghan ambassador and diplomats in light of the delegation’s findings, the statement read.
MoFA said Qureshi said that the case of Silsila Alikhail, who was allegedly abducted in Islamabad for a brief period, will be pursued seriously.
Qureshi added that under the direct guidance of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, “the investigation into this matter will be completed soon and its implementation will be clear”.
Qureshi assured Atmar of the country’s efforts to ensure the security of Afghanistan’s political missions and diplomats, MoFA stated.
This comes after the Afghan ambassador and diplomats returned to Kabul over the weekend for security reasons.
By late Monday morning, the Pakistani ambassador to Kabul had in turn returned to Islamabad. The reasons for his return were not however made public.
On Sunday, Pakistan’s Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said no abduction had taken place.
According to him, this was “an international conspiracy. An agenda of RAW (India’s intelligence services)”.
Talks teams in Doha agree to continue negotiations
While a ceasefire is still elusive, two days of talks in Doha, Qatar, between the Afghan government and Taliban delegations wrapped up on a somewhat positive note after both sides agreed to continue negotiations.
Delegates from both sides met late Sunday night – again behind closed doors.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), who headed the Afghan Republic’s team assured people that government is seriously committed to working for peace in the country and that it will continue talks in the coming weeks.
“We concluded the two days of intensive talks with the Taliban in Doha. We exchanged views on core issues concerning the two parties. We listened to each other’s point of views, interpretations & the ways forward to end the conflict through a comprehensive political settlement,” Abdullah tweeted.
“In the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the talks, we agreed to continue the talks, seek a political settlement to the current crisis, avoid civilian casualties, facilitate humanitarian assistance & medical supplies to tackle Covid-19 pandemic.
“During the talks we reiterated the republic’s commitment to a just & durable peace, an end to violence & resolving the current crisis through a negotiated political settlement.
“We thank all our partners, especially the State of Qatar for hosting & supporting the peace talks,” he said.
The Taliban’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem also tweeted a statement to this effect.
While it was hoped that a temporary ceasefire between the Taliban and the government would emerge from this round of talks, the two sides appear to not have discussed the issue of an Eid ul-Adha ceasefire.
The meetings were closed to the media and except for the delegations from the Afghan Republic and the Taliban, the only other participant was the Qatari special envoy.
The meetings come at a critical juncture in Afghanistan’s history. With the withdrawal process of foreign troops from the country almost complete, the Taliban has ramped up attacks across the country and seized dozens of districts.
Afghan envoy’s daughter ‘not abducted’, Pakistan’s interior minister claims
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday denied claims that the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan in Islamabad had been abducted, saying it was an “international racket” led by Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to defame Pakistan.
Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter, Silsila Alikhil, was allegedly kidnapped on Friday from the capital’s commercial hub by unidentified persons, who also allegedly subjected her to torture, Dawn News reported.
Speaking to Geo News, Rashid said the investigation carried out so far had not shown that the woman was abducted.
“There has been no kidnapping,” he said. “I want to tell the entire nation, this is an international racket, an international conspiracy, this is the agenda of RAW,” he added, saying the Indian intelligence agency had propagated the impression of her abduction across the world.
Rashid said the woman hired a taxi at Khadda Market, “then she heads to Daman-i-Koh in a second cab, and subsequently hires a third taxi from F-9 park, but she is refusing to accept that she visited Rawalpindi”.
He said that Silsila also used the internet after reaching Daman-i-Koh.
“There is just one patch left in our investigation. We have found three taxis involved in the incident. The woman reached Daman-i-Koh from Rawalpindi but skipped stopping midway at her residence. We are just trying to find another footage of her movement from Rawalpindi,” he added.
The minister told Geo News this was the first incident of its kind in Pakistan. “Everything will be clear the moment we discover the fourth footage,” he added.
Rashid said the ambassador’s daughter had handed over her mobile phone to authorities after erasing all records.
“But some people are doing propaganda on directions of Indian agency RAW,” he added.
Rashid said earlier in the day that the taxi drivers who drove the envoy’s daughter before her alleged brief abduction have been interrogated.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said: “I want to inform the international media that the police is investigating the report of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter issue … and we have registered a case on her request.”
Rashid said the first driver had driven the envoy’s daughter to Khadda Market, a second had then driven her to Rawalpindi, and a third had driven her from Daman-i-Koh.
The interior minister said that footage of her trip from Rawalpindi to Daman-i-Koh was missing and the matter was under investigation.
Rashid said the Afghan embassy was also cooperating in the investigation, which he said would be completed “maybe tomorrow or the day after “.
