Pakistan embassy starts issuing visas once again for Afghans
The Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has taken steps to start issuing visas for Afghan nationals after the process was suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pakistan consulates in Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif have also begun issuing visas to Afghan nationals in their respective areas.
Under the new visa policy, long-term visas will be issued to Afghan nationals visiting Pakistan for medical, family, business, education and other purposes.
The Pakistan government stated that it is important for Afghans to know that Pakistan visas are free of charge and no visa representatives are needed by applicants. The only fee applicable is that for a business visa.
According to embassy officials, there is a backlog of visa applications waiting to be processed. They have called on members of the public who are waiting for visas to be patient.
MSF reports Helmand trauma hospital overwhelmed with conflict casualties
MSF Afghanistan (Doctors Without Borders) reported Monday that heavy fighting is ongoing in the province and that the Lashkargah provincial hospital is overwhelmed with wounded patients.
In a message on Twitter, MSF stated: “The city’s Trauma Hospital was overwhelmed and MSF teams in nearby Boost Provincial Hospital are supporting with overflow of patients.”
MSF also stated that a pregnant woman was shot on Sunday night and the bullet killed her unborn child.
“Fighting is on-going. Last night, a stray bullet hit a pregnant woman and killed the baby. Miraculously the mother survived and is now receiving maternal and surgical care after a life-saving operation”, said Mariana Cortesi, MSF hospital coordinator.
Earlier Monday the US-Forces Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirmed American forces have conducted several targeted strikes in Helmand over the past two days to defend Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who have come under attack by the Taliban.
In a series of tweets, he said this was in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement and that USFOR-A has and will continue to provide support in defense of the ANDSF under attack by the Taliban.
US-Forces Afghanistan Commander, General Scott Miller said: “The Taliban need to immediately stop their offensive actions in Helmand Province and reduce their violence around the country. It is not consistent with the US-Taliban agreement and undermines the ongoing Afghan Peace Talks.”
This announcement comes amid intense fighting in the southern province which started on Saturday night when the Taliban launched coordinated attacks on a number of areas.
Since then hundreds of residents, in various districts and in areas on the outskirts of the provincial capital Lashkargah have fled their homes.
In social media posts early Monday, the Taliban’s white flags were seen flying above the entrance gate into the city.
Provincial officials also confirmed late Monday that the Dorahi power plant in Helmand had been destroyed by the Taliban – cutting power to parts of Helmand and Kandahar.
Not only did the insurgents set fire to a part of the power plant but they also reportedly ordered locals to strip the facility of equipment.
Reports of similar orders by the Taliban were posted on social media throughout the day, where Helmand residents said the group had ordered local residents to strip a military base that they had overrun between Nad Ali and Marjah districts.
Photographs on social media showed dozens of civilians tearing down what is clearly a military facility.
Roland Kobia, the EU’s special envoy to Afghanistan meanwhile condemned the violence and said on Twitter: “Yet another example that the Reduction in Violence does not work. These high levels of violence should not only be condemned but concretely taken action against as they breach Doha [agreement between the US and Taliban].”
Ghani congratulates Tajik president on his re-election victory
On Monday evening President Ashraf Ghani called Tajikistan’s President Imomali Rakhmon to congratulate him on his re-election victory, the Presidential Palace (ARG) stated.
Rakhmom has been re-elected for a fifth term with 90.92 percent of the vote, preliminary data on Monday revealed.
Russian-allied Rakhmon, 68, has run the Persian-speaking nation of 9.5 million people since 1992 and was widely expected to secure a seven-year term in office in the absence of strong domestic opposition.
Ukraine and Afghanistan usher in new era of bilateral ties
Afghan Ambassador to the Ukraine Wali Monawar on Monday met with Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Oleh Urusky where the two officials agreed there is significant potential for the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations and trade.
“Ukraine is ready to deepen relations with Afghanistan. There are political will and significant potential for cooperation. Of course, the current level of trade between the countries is insufficient. We must set more ambitious goals and achieve higher rates of cooperation,” Urusky said, as quoted in a statement issued by the Ukrainian government.
The parties discussed the current state of relations between the countries and prospects for their future development while emphasis was put on the need to deepen bilateral cooperation and increase trade between the two nations.
Monawar meanwhile said the leadership of both Afghanistan and Ukraine have a mutual interest in the development of economic relations in various areas.
“Afghanistan would like to open a new page in cooperation between the countries. Currently, important areas of bilateral cooperation are education, energy, and military-technical field,” Monawar said.
He also stressed that the trade between the countries needs to increase, which is a priority for him as ambassador.
Urusky said: “Our team is ready to promote the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. Reaching agreements within the Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a good sign. At the same time, we expect that the establishment of the Export Credit Agency, which the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine is currently working on, will further contribute to the deepening of bilateral cooperation.”
During the talks, the participants agreed on the need to organize bilateral working visits of relevant delegations to identify specific areas of Ukraine-Afghanistan cooperation.
