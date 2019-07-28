Pakistan Embassy in Kabul Restricts Visa to Afghans

(Last Updated On: July 28, 2019)

The Pakistani embassy in Kabul has banned visa for all Afghans except to elderly, medical patients, women and businessmen.

“The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul, with the immediate effect, will be issuing visa elderly, medical patients, women, and businessmen,” the Pakistani embassy said in a statement.

The embassy urges the Afghan government to take action against the “gang operating” outside the organization and extorting money from applicants for access to the consular area.

The action comes as thousands of Afghan citizens visit the Pakistani embassy to apply for the visa on daily base.