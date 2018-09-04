Pakistan Elects New President from Ruling Party

(Last Updated On: September 04, 2018 7:39 pm)

Pakistan lawmakers elected Arif Alvi from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party to take charge as Pakistan’s 13th President.

Arif Alvi will replace President Mamnoon Hussain, who completes his five-year term on September 9. Pakistan’s elections oversight body is expected to certify the result on Wednesday.

The president is elected by lawmakers from the National Assembly, the Senate and four provincial assemblies.

According to local media reports, Alvi received 353 electoral votes, Fazlur Rehman 184 and Aitzaz Ahsan 123 votes.

Expressing gratitude for all those who voted for him, the newly-elected Pakistan president said: “I have nothing in this, my affiliates made me contest the election.”