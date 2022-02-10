Business
Pakistan eases import process for Afghan traders
In a bid to facilitate trade activities, the Pakistan government has granted a temporary waiver of the Electronic Import Form (EIF) for Afghanistan.
The move was decided during an Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) meeting that was attended by Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq and other high-ranking Pakistani officials.
According to Pakistan media, the waiver, initially granted for 45 days, comes as compliance with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to assist Afghanistan in addressing the impending humanitarian and economic crisis.
As EIFs were not being issued by the corresponding banks to execute transactions for imports, this led to a situation with long queues of cargo vehicles being stuck at Torkham and Chaman border crossings, Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported.
However, now with the introduction of the new measures, imports from Afghanistan will be possible without the mandatory requirement of Electronic Import Form (EIF) as required by the State Bank of Pakistan.
The new initiative will come as a huge relief for Afghan traders and will help to immediately clear hundreds of cargo trucks currently stuck at various border crossings due to the non-availability of EIF.
The decision comes after a visit by Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf to Kabul late last month to establish national level coordination mechanisms to enhance ties and trade between the two countries. Yusuf also heads up the newly formed Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell.
Business
Chamber meets with IEA to resolve challenges, including tax issues
Afghanistan’s Chamber of Craftsmen and Shopkeepers (ACS) said Tuesday that they are facing several challenges in the country including the expectation of exorbitant taxes.
In a meeting with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the ACS, the head of the chamber, Noorulhaq Omari called on the authorities to remove the challenges and work with investors and craftsmen to develop the sector.
Omari said if existing problems are not resolved, craftsmen will start evading tax and cease to operate in the country.
Other ACS members said that they cannot afford the taxes that have been imposed. They also urged the IEA to work with them to resolve their issues.
The Islamic Emirate, however, says that it has plans to sort out the problems – for small, medium and large businesses in the sector.
“The current tax [system], which has been in place for five years now, is not achievable in this current economic climate and will lead to tax evasion and a drop in activity,” said Omari.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said substantial progress has been made in various fields in the last six months.
Mujahid said that all the energy used to end the war and the “occupation” by foreign troops will now be used “for the development of the country and the advancement of the economy and the country’s resources”.
Ministry of Finance officials meanwhile said they are looking at cutting tax for small businesses and craftsmen by more than 50 percent.
“We have offered you a discount of more than 50 percent. My request to you is not to count taxes as consumption. Tax is not consumption. This is an investment,” said Meraj Mohammad Meraj, Director General of Revenue of the Ministry of Finance.
The leadership of the Ministry of Economy also emphasized the need for people to support small businesses and craftsmen in the country.
“When there is no safe environment, people are worried, like you look at the last twenty years and the life that has passed,” said Sheikh Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the Acting of the Ministry of Vice and Virtue of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
According to the ACS, 40 percent of the craftsmen lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and the lack of support from the previous government.
Business
Efforts underway to prevent economic collapse of Afghanistan: IFRC
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said that efforts are underway to prevent an economic collapse of Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Saturday, deputy head of the IFRC and head of Turkish Red Crescent said that humanitarian aid can’t fill the vacuum of economic problems.
“Red Crescent is a door of aid for Afghanistan. We encourage and support all international organizations to assist Afghanistan. We call on them to help Afghanistan as soon as possible.
“The problems like migration will be expanded, if the world does not help Afghanistan,” said Kerem Kinik, deputy head of IFRC and head of Turkish Red Crescent.
According to Kinik, Turkey will provide 800 tons of foodstuff, medical supplies and other necessary goods to Afghanistan.
He added that the first consignment of aid will arrive in Kabul soon.
“We have assisted with $10 million to Afghanistan that has reached two million people, it is humanitarian aid, and Turkey aid will continue. The aid includes shelter and foodstuff,” said Kinik.
This comes after the UN’s World Food Program said that more than half the population of Afghanistan is facing urgent humanitarian assistance.
Business
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
The Afghani (AFN) has rebounded in recent weeks to a stronger 94 AFN to the US dollar, after its recent plunge which at one stage saw the currency fall to a low of 130 AFN to the dollar.
According to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Inamullah Samangani, the stronger AFN comes on the back of efforts by government to stabilize the currency.
In mid-December, the Afghani went into freefall until it reach a record low of 130 AFN to the dollar. However, the IEA put immediate measures in place to curb the downward spiral of the country’s currency.
This included the establishment of a commission, led by Abdul Salam Hanafi, the country’s deputy prime minister. The commission’s task was to coordinate with relevant institutions to crack down on the smuggling out of the country of US dollars, curb counterfeiting operations and eliminate other destructive factors that were influencing the currency’s value.
Now, with the strengthening and stabilizing of the Afghani, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment has issued a statement urging traders and sellers to reduce prices and maintain fairness in their business dealings given the financial problems Afghans are dealing with.
New Zealand police make arrests as COVID vaccine mandate protests enter 3rd day
Tahawol: Pakistan concern over current situation in Afghanistan |
Saar: Efforts to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Pakistan eases import process for Afghan traders
WHO chief warns situation in Afghanistan is ‘dire’
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Over 30 prisoners released from Takhar jail
Central Bank says ATM to get operational in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan restores electricity to Afghanistan after fixing power plant problem
Vulnerable families in Logar get relief through Bayat Foundation initiative
Tahawol: Pakistan concern over current situation in Afghanistan |
Saar: Efforts to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
British former chief of army staff urged west to recognize IEA
Saar: peace opportunities in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA efforts for progress in diplomatic relations discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Efforts underway to prevent economic collapse of Afghanistan: IFRC
-
Latest News5 days ago
Single bomber carried out Kabul airport attack, U.S. military says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five Afghan Air Force pilots return home from abroad
-
COVID-194 days ago
Health officials raise concern over sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
-
Sport4 days ago
Short track mixed team relay gives China first Beijing gold
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan says it has killed 20 insurgents in three days of clashes
-
Latest News4 days ago
China to send in another trainload of aid to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials