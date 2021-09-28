Business
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
Pakistan has discussed Afghanistan joining the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project, the Pakistani ambassador to the country said on Monday.
“Regional connectivity is an important element of our discussion with Afghan leadership and our way forward for our economic interaction with Afghanistan,” said Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s envoy to Kabul, in an interview with Reuters.
“This important project – China Pakistan Economic Corridor … provides good opportunities, good potential for providing infrastructure and energy connectivity between Afghanistan and Pakistan … (and) also connecting South Asia to the Central Asian region.”
CPEC is a central part of the Belt and Road Initiative, under which Beijing has pledged over $60 billion for infrastructure projects in Pakistan, much of it in the form of loans.
Khan said that discussions had been held with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on this and other ways to develop the country’s economy.
“I think there has been deep interest in terms of developing economic connectivity of Afghanistan with Pakistan through CPEC and with other neighbouring countries including Iran, China, Central Asian countries.”
In recent days representatives from Pakistan, China and Russia have held meetings with IEA officials. Khan said security and economic development were the two main topics under discussion and that these countries expected to continue to consult as a group and meet with the IEA officials going forward.
Since the IEA took over Afghanistan on August 15, the country has been plunged into economic crisis as the nation’s international assistance has been largely cut off. Billions of dollars in central bank assets held abroad have also been frozen, which has put pressure on the banking system and prevented most transactions involving U.S. dollars, which Khan said was also hampering trade.
Khan said that Pakistan was also trying to work with the international community to ease international restrictions on the banking system and several executives from Pakistani financial institutions with a presence in Afghanistan had visited Kabul in recent days to see if the situation could be improved should international limits end.
The United States and other Western nations are reluctant to provide the IEA with funds until they provides assurances that they will uphold human rights, and in particular the rights of women.
Pakistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan and hosts millions of Afghan refugees from decades of conflict, is concerned about the economic crisis hitting its neighbour. Its prime minister, Imran Khan, and other officials have urged the international community not to isolate the IEA administration, saying aid should be provided to prevent economic collapse and a wave of refugees.
Pakistan has had deep ties with the IEA and has been accused of supporting the group as it battled the U.S.-backed government in Kabul for 20 years – charges denied by Islamabad.
However, Pakistan has not yet formally recognised the IEA-led administration and Khan, the Pakistani ambassador, told Reuters that “the issues of formal recognition will come later as Pakistan is part of the international community.”
Business
Afghan traders see increase in exports to Pakistan
Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) said on Monday that Pakistan has facilitated the export of Afghan goods and that shipments worth $200 million have been sent to Pakistan this week alone.
This comes after Sadiq Khan, the special envoy to Afghanistan, said in a letter that Pakistan will not collect duty tariffs on Afghan goods, in order to boost trade between the two countries.
PAJCCI said that tariffs on Afghan apples have not however been lifted and because of this Afghan traders have suffered serious losses.
“Our export levels to Pakistan have increased. We exported goods worth $200 million. Both countries should facilitate trade,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, head of PAJCCI.
Afghan exporters of fresh fruit meanwhile voiced concerns about some limitations regarding the export of goods to Pakistan and called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to remove restrictions.
“Pakistan has created some problems regarding our exports. Some of the problems have not been solved yet. Responsible institutions should solve the problems,” said Mirwais Hajizada, deputy head of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
Business
Carpet industry takes major knock as client base dries up
Afghans working in the country’s renowned carpet industry say they fear for their future and that business has taken a hit following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover.
“Carpet weavers should be supported and the carpet weaving industry should grow as well,” said weaver Najaf Ali Mejrayi, while pausing from his work on an intricate rug in the capital, Kabul.
Carpets are one of Afghanistan’s most well-known exports, having been exported around the world for centuries.
Manager of the Sadaat Weaving Company, Mohammad Qasim Ahmady, said his primary market used to be European countries and the U.S., with carpets making their way overseas through Pakistan. But now, he said the customer base has evaporated, while prices for materials such as wool are rising.
He used to have as many as 50 employees before the IEA takeover but now has only about half a dozen.
“This business is down and there is not much production,” he said.
Ghulam Wali Mirzaei, who does dyeing for the carpets, said his family’s wellbeing is at stake.
“If this company falls, all of the employees working here will be unemployed. We take care of our family needs only through this job,” he said.
Business
Pakistan’s customs agent says exports to Afghanistan dwindle
Hundreds of trucks lined the winding, mountainous road leading to Torkhum, the Pakistan-Afghan border crossing on Thursday.
Pakistani officials say that is because exports to Afghanistan have dwindled in the days after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) take over.
But some truck drivers were upbeat because they said the vegetable and fruit season in Afghanistan had helped increase exports of these items from the war-ravaged country.
Another Pakistani official at another Pakistan-Afghan border Chaman said trade had picked up because the IEA government had reduced taxes, and also put an end to bribes that traders and truck drivers had to pay to cross the border.
Afghan new government bolstered its economic team last week, naming a commerce minister and two deputies as the group tries to revive a financial system in shock from the abrupt end to billions of dollars in foreign aid.
Underlining the economic pressures building on Afghanistan’s new government, prices for staples like flour, fuel, and rice have risen and long queues are still forming outside banks as they strictly ration withdrawals.
Kabul mayor says water supply in city could ‘dry up’
Zerbena: Concerns over spread of poverty and hunger in the country
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
State Department spokesperson Ned Price tests positive for COVID
Pandemic pushes Chinese tech giants to roll out more courier robots
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Taliban’s supreme leader Akhundzada ‘in meetings in Kandahar’: Sources
Clashes break out between Taliban and resistance movement
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
Zerbena: Concerns over spread of poverty and hunger in the country
Morning News Show Part 2: Closure of government institutions discussed
Morning News Show Part 1: Fear of famine in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: Neighboring countries worry about Afghanistan situation
Sola: Afghan new gov’t and its engagement with international community discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Acting foreign minister upbeat about future trade and diplomatic relations
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan’s customs agent says exports to Afghanistan dwindle
-
Health5 days ago
WHO’s chief calls for ‘engagement’ to prevent collapse of health sector
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan faces severe medicine shortage amid Forex restrictions
-
Latest News5 days ago
World leaders call for peace, stability in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
U.S. grants licenses for more aid flow to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA’s defence minister orders crackdown on abuses
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul residents praise IEA on law and order, but hope for jobs