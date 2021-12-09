COVID-19
Pakistan detects first Omicron case
Authorities in Pakistan have detected the first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the South Asian nation, a provincial health ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.
The spokesperson in the southern province of Sindh said the case was detected in an unvaccinated patient being treated at a private hospital in Pakistan’s most populous city of Karachi.
The patient had travelled abroad, said the official, who gave no details of the location, but added that contact tracing was underway.
COVID-19
China sends third shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan
A shipment of 800,000 COVID-19 vaccines and matching syringes arrived in Afghanistan from China on Wednesday, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) health ministry officials confirmed.
The Deputy Minister of Public Health Abdul Bari Omar, welcomed China’s assistance and thanked Beijing for its help.
China’s ambassador to Kabul, Wang Yu, also confirmed delivery and said another shipment was due to arrive in Kabul on Thursday.
“This amount of aid for the people of Afghanistan has been provided by the Chinese people, and the next amount, which includes 200,000 doses, will arrive in Kabul on Thursday,” said Wang.
Wang also stated that the 800,000 vaccines handed over is part of the total three million doses that China will provide to Afghanistan.
He said China was providing Afghanistan with about $40 million of aid that includes medical supplies, food, coats, shoes, and blankets.
“Humanity shines through the dark cloud of difficulty. China will stand firmly with Afghan people,” he tweeted.
Health officials thanked China for its help and urged other countries to also provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
“In the past they used to send tanks, ammunition and weapons, now is the time for humanitarian aid and now you have to help the people of Afghanistan and the Ministry of Health has many plans. Time proves how much work we can do,” said Omar, the deputy health minister.
COVID-19
US registers more than 49.2 million COVID-19 cases, death toll of over 789,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 49.2 million as of Monday, with the death toll surpassing 789,000, according to data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Specifically, the country’s case count had risen to 49,277,447 as of 19:22 Eastern Standard Time (EST) Monday, with the death toll reaching 789,708, according to the CSSE tally.
So far, about one-third of the U.S. states have reported confirmed cases of Omicron variant infection. According to a New York Times report on Sunday, the U.S. detected a confirmed case of Omicron on Nov 23, earlier than the variant received a name from the World Health Organization (WHO), and even before South Africa reported the variant to the WHO.
The report said that Peter McGinn, a 30-year-old health care analyst from Minnesota is the case detected on Nov 23. He flew to New York City on Nov 18 for an anime convention and came back to Minnesota on Nov 22. He tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.
It wasn’t until Dec 1 that the Minnesota health authorities confirmed that McGinn was infected with the Omicron variant. His infection, announced by the authorities on Dec 2, is the “first known instance of Omicron spreading within the United States.”
About 53,000 people attended the anime convention in the three days from Nov 19 to 21. The report mentioned that about half of the roughly 30 people McGinn recalled socializing with at the anime convention have tested positive for the coronavirus, but it is still not clear whether they are infected with the Omicron variant.
In addition, Connecticut reported on Saturday its first confirmed case infected with Omicron, who developed symptoms of infection after contact with family members attending the anime convention in New York City.
With tens of thousands of new confirmed cases being reported every day in the U.S., the spread of Omicron can easily be hidden, the report noted.
A virologist at the University of Minnesota warned that the currently reported confirmed cases of Omicron are just the tip of the iceberg, and more cases infected with the variant will be soon reported across the country.
In addition to the risk posed by Omicron, COVID-19 infection among children in the U.S. is “extremely high”.
According to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday, more than 133,000 child cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the week ending Dec 2, accounting for more than 22 percent of weekly reported COVID-19 cases.
Since the beginning of September, nearly two million of child cases were reported in the U.S., which means that for 17 consecutive weeks, child COVID-19 cases are above 100,000.
COVID-19
COVID-19: Afghan officials warn of possible fourth wave
Officials at the Afghan-Japan hospital in Kabul on Monday warned that another surge in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan was expected after 620 new cases were reported in the past three weeks.
They said that 350 people out of the 620 have been hospitalized.
According to doctors, 10 people have died of the virus in this time.
“The problem is the lack of salaries and lack of equipment. If the virus comes from neighboring countries, we will face a major crisis,” said Tariq Ahmad Akbari, head of the Afghan-Japan hospital.
Sources have also said laboratory screening is being done privately due to the lack of supplies in hospitals.
“We do some of the [laboratory] tests outside that cost 1,600 [AFG]. We are happy with the staff at the Afghan-Japan hospital. Treatment is good here,” said Tajudin, a relative of one of the patients.
The Ministry of Public Health meanwhile said that they do not have the capacity to tackle a fourth wave of COVID-19.
“After the Islamic Emirate takeover, there have been problems. The World Bank supported the hospital financially. Because of this we don’t have the budget for Coronavirus and health staff and patients are facing problems,” said Dr Abdul Bari Omar, deputy minister of public health.
Some concerned citizens have however voiced concern about people not wearing masks in public and breaking social distancing rules.
Public awareness campaigns have also stopped.
This comes after a new variant of COVID-19 was detected in South Africa last month.
Tahawol: Tensions between foreign countries over Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Mullah Hibatullah’s decree about Afghans who want to leave the country discussed
Zerbena: Transport situation in the country discussed
Haqqani’s lay foundation stone of new madrassa in Paktia
China sends third shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries in UK
Heavy rains in India and Sri Lanka leave 41 dead
Tahawol: Tensions between foreign countries over Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Mullah Hibatullah’s decree about Afghans who want to leave the country discussed
Zerbena: Transport situation in the country discussed
Tahawol: Former US diplomat’s comments over withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Former US ambassador’s comments on US betrayal of Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan to let Afghan trucks transport wheat from India to Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Islamic countries to meet on Afghanistan crisis on Dec. 19
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia
-
Latest News4 days ago
Passport offices to open in another 14 provinces: IEA
-
World4 days ago
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 13; dozens injured
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar in talks with Turkey on managing Kabul Airport
-
Featured4 days ago
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand city named 2023 World Tourism Capital
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul’s air pollution a serious ‘threat to life’, say doctors