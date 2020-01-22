Pakistan denies new restrictions on Afghanistan’s exports

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2020)

The Pakistani Embassy in Kabul has announced Wednesday that the country’s government has not imposed any new restrictions on Afghan exports, underlining that it continues to facilitate Afghan exports.

Based on a statement released by the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul, the level of Afghanistan’s exports to Pakistan has increased by 19% in 2019 compared to 2018.

The embassy underlines that the government of Pakistan “in fact continues to facilitate Afghan exports”.

The embassy further adds that Pakistan is committed to the ‘Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement’.

This comes as a few days back, the Afghan chamber of commerce announced that Islam Abad had ordained new restrictions on Afghanistan’s exports and that the transit goods that are not in containers would be banned from April.

However, the Pakistani Embassy rejected and said that “the transit cargo, being transported in containers of international specifications/open trucks, have to be secured through tracking devices alongside the installation of seals.”

Afghanistan exports most of its transit cargos to South Asia through Waga port and Karachi city.

Recently, the Gwadar seaport was inaugurated in Karachi by China which facilitates transit trade between Afghanistan and China.