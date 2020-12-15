Connect with us

Pakistan customs agents down tools at Torkham over ‘poor facilities’

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)
Pakistan clearing agents at Torkham border embarked on a strike on Monday in protest against the lack of facilities at the border crossing – bringing a halt to the export of Pakistani goods to Afghanistan. 
 
The protesters told Pakistani media the strike would continue until the authorities met their all demands.
 
According to Dawn News, Torkham Customs Clearing Agents president Hazrat Umar said they had long called for the border to be open 24 hours a day in order to speed up clearance process and for decent facilities in which to check goods crossing the border from both countries. 
 
Umar also said Pakistan’s government had failed to deliver on promises of improved  internet and electricity services – which were needed to clear goods through customs. 
 
He said most of the customs clearing agents did not have electricity in their offices, and the networked internet-based system was extremely slow. 
 
Sources meanwhile told Dawn News that the strike has also affected the import of fresh fruits and other items from Afghanistan and hundreds of vehicles loaded with goods remained stranded on both sides of the border.
 
Rejecting the official claim of a 30 percent increase in exports to Afghanistan via Torkham border, the local clearing agents insist that the overall number of loaded trucks and containers had dropped to only 100 a day compared to 600 to 800 a day in the past, Dawn News reported.
 
This comes after Pakistan announced in September last year that it would keep the Torkham border crossing open 24 hours a day so as to boost trade with Afghanistan.
Lemon production on the rise in Nangarhar

21 hours ago

December 14, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2020)
According to the Nangarhar Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, the number of lemon orchards in the province has increased in recent years.
 
Inamullah Safi, director of agriculture in Nangarhar, said: “The soil, water and climate of Nangarhar are suitable for the cultivation of citrus trees and the number of lemon orchards in the province is increasing year by year.”
 
According to Safi, lemon orchards have been established in many districts of the province, which has resulted in a significant increase in this year’s harvest.
 
Safi said that this year’s harvest of lemons in Nangarhar is around 5,900 tons, compared to 5,100 tons last year.
 
Nangarhar lemons not only sold on local markets but are also sent to markets around the country. 
 
There are many lemon orchards in Nangarhar province and people have planted lemon trees in their gardens at home and on farms in the last few years.
 
The Ministry of Agriculture has meanwhile also established some standard and commercial lemon orchards in the province.
 
The eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman and Kunar in Afghanistan have a Mediterranean climate and a climate conducive to citrus farming.
World Bank approves $85 million in grants for Afghanistan 

3 days ago

December 12, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 12, 2020)
The World Bank has approved two grants totaling almost $85 million from the International Development Association (IDA), as part of a $393 million financial package to help Afghanistan overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and improve access to clean water, sanitation, and public services. 
 
In a statement issued on Friday, the IDA said COVID-19 has had a severe impact on Afghanistan both socially and economically. 
 
“As they face the pandemic and ongoing conflict, many poor and vulnerable Afghan households subsist on daily earnings, have little or no access to water, sanitation, or healthcare,” the statement read. 
 
In line with this, the IDA has granted $85 million as part of two financial packages, which include additional support from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), a multi-donor fund managed by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors. 
 
The IDA stated the financial packages are made up of $50 million from the association for the Afghanistan Water, Sanitation, Hygiene, and Institutional Support (A-WASH) Project. 
 
The grant will total $200 million, including $150 million from the ARTF and the project will improve access to and quality of water supply in Kabul, Kandahar, and Herat and strengthen the capacity of Afghanistan Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Corporation (AUWSSC) to deliver sustainable services and contribute to national efforts to manage COVID-19 and other disasters.
 
For the Second Additional Financing of the Citizens’ Charter Afghanistan Project (CCAP), the IDA has given $35 million. This grant will total $193 million, including $158 million from the ARTF. 
 
The project aims to improve the delivery of core infrastructure, emergency support, and social services to communities through strengthened Community Development Councils (CDCs). 
 
Through this added financing, the Citizens’ Charter Project will expand its service delivery to 10 new cities across Afghanistan, continue to respond to the COVID-19 crisis among communities, provide critical assistance to Kuchi communities, increase employment through public works, initiate peace projects in rural and urban areas, and continue to strengthen gender equality. 
“Access to clean water, hygiene, and basic services is essential to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan. 
 
“The new grant under the A-WASH project will address the core health and water needs of Afghan communities. The additional grant for the Citizens’ Charter Afghanistan Project will build on the tremendous results in delivering services to communities recent years and expand access for more Afghans,” he said. 
Daikundi woman starts up aloe vera farm

4 days ago

December 11, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2020)

Jamila Sultani, chairwoman of the Nili city Women’s Council, in Daikundi province is making waves with her new industry – the local cultivation of aloe vera.

With the help of the Daikundi department of agriculture, Sultani was able to build a second greenhouse for the plants, after having built the first one herself.

Sultani started her project after getting young aloe vera plants from Kabul and is the first person to farm this plant in the province.

According to local agriculture officials, Daikundi’s climate is well suited to growing the succulent which has a broad spectrum of uses – including medicinal uses and its used in some energy drinks.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL)

 Had initiated greenhouse projects in three provinces in the past few years in a bid to provide farmers with an alternative to growing poppies.

Last year an aloe vera processing factory was inaugurated in Herat province. This plant is able to process at least 10 tons of the plant on a daily basis.

According to factory officials at least $2 million has been invested in the plant which is located in the industrial park in the city of Herat.

