Sport
Pakistan cricketers warned not to ‘underestimate’ Afghan team
Pakistan’s cricket coach Saqlain Mushtaq has told his team they cannot afford to lower their guard against a “fearless” Afghanistan in Friday’s Super 12 match.
This comes after Pakistan got off to a good start in the T20 World Cup campaign by winning their first two “grudge” matches, against India and New Zealand.
Angered by New Zealand’s abrupt cancellation of a limited-overs tour of Pakistan last month over security concerns, Pakistan players were motivated to make a point in the contest.
After those high-profile matches, commentators have said stakes will be relatively lower when they meet Afghanistan but Saqlain said there was no room for complacency.
“The boys put their heart and soul in the first two matches,” Saqlain said on Thursday.
“The confidence and the self-belief we got from those two matches, we have to take it forward.
“Regardless of who we face, whether it’s Afghanistan or any other team, we need to play that brand of cricket and execute our plans with that mindset.
“If we can’t do that, it would come back to bite us.”
Afghanistan is meanwhile on form and thumped Scotland by 130 runs in their opener. They also boast their formidable three-pronged spin attack which will be used to try to pull off an upset against Pakistan.
“It’s a strong unit. We can’t really say ‘that’s very easy and you will roll over them’,” former test spinner Saqlain said.
“They have a wonderful bowling attack, especially the spinners, and they bat the way they feel like.
“They just play sort of a fearless cricket. I think that kind of team can be dangerous,” he said.
Afghanistan will play Pakistan in Dubai on Friday. The match starts at 6.30pm Kabul time and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Latest News
Rashid Khan says team is ready to take on Pakistan in T20 WC match
One of Afghanistan’s star cricket players, Rashid Khan, was upbeat this week about the national team’s chances against Pakistan in Friday’s Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup in the UAE.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Dubai, Rashid said however that both teams would be under pressure, saying it would be a “stressful” match.
He said the Afghan team will be able to cope with the pressure and would hopefully do well.
“It’s stressful, for all the teams, but we live with it and we’re used to it,” he said.
He went on to say that once the match is underway, all focus is on one’s experience adding that the team is confident they will play well.
“We will try to play well and win the match,” he said.
He said the Pakistan team was a strong opponent but that “Afghanistan’s batting line up is good and our bowling [skills] have a good name in the world.
“We will try our best to play normally and not put any pressure on ourselves, and send back good news for the fans.”
Fans clashed during a one-day World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in England in 2019, in which several people were injured and police arrested dozens.
This time around, Rashid called on fans from both sides to keep calm and view it as just a game.
“Games send a message of love,” he said, “and fans should enjoy the game”.
Afghanistan won its first match against Scotland while Pakistan has won its first two matches against India and New Zealand.
Sport
Beijing marks 100 days to Winter Olympics amid COVID, rights concerns
With 100 days until the start of the Winter Olympics, Beijing is promising a “simple and safe” 2022 Games – although preparations are anything but simple as China readies to host thousands of athletes and personnel as it battles COVID-19 flare-ups, Reuters reported.
Beijing will be the first city to stage both the Summer and Winter Games, but the 2022 event is shadowed by the coronavirus pandemic and calls from human rights groups for a boycott over China’s treatment of Tibet, Uyghur Muslims and Hong Kong.
The Games will run Feb. 4 to 20, with all participants subject to daily COVID-19 tests and no international spectators. Unlike this year’s Tokyo Summer Games local spectators will be allowed at events in and around the Chinese capital.
According to the report athletes and other Games-related personnel will be enveloped in a “closed loop” including three clusters of venues – one in downtown Beijing, one in the outskirts near the Great Wall, and one to the northwest of the city, in Hebei province.
Also unlike the Tokyo Games, which were delayed by a year and faced speculation they would be cancelled, there has been little doubt the Beijing Winter Olympics will take place – no matter what – as an increasingly assertive China seizes the opportunity to demonstrate soft power.
Still, the countdown comes as China, with some of the world’s most stringent COVID-19 controls, battles small Delta variant outbreaks. The Beijing and Wuhan marathons were postponed this week, and curbs on travel into the capital were announced due to dozens of daily new cases, read the report.
Restrictions on gatherings and travel have contributed to a lack of the anticipatory buzz that marked Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics – an extravaganza widely seen as China’s global coming-out party.
Since then, China has risen to superpower status, locked in antagonistic competition with the United States and under the increasingly authoritarian leadership of President Xi Jinping, with tightened censorship and suppression of dissent.
During the torch-lighting ceremony in Athens earlier this month, rights activists unfurled a banner reading “No Genocide Games” and waved a Tibetan flag, although the ceremony itself was not interrupted, as had been the case for the 2008 Beijing Summer Games.
Rights groups and some U.S. lawmakers have called on the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Winter Games and relocate the event unless China ends what the United States deems ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups.
Activists and U.N. rights experts have said that at least 1 million Muslims were detained in camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies all allegations of abuse of Uyghurs and describes the camps as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism, Reuters reported.
After Boston Celtics centre Enes Kanter posted videos denouncing China’s human rights record last week, his name appeared to be blocked on China’s social media platform Weibo, and his team’s highlights were dropped from a domestic sports platform.
While no country has said its athletes will boycott the Games, European, British and American lawmakers have all voted for their diplomats to do so.
According to the report some facilities built for 2008, including the Bird’s Nest Stadium, will be re-used for 2022. Others have been newly built near the city of Zhangjiakou in Hebei province, connected to Beijing by high speed rail, with the region’s cold but dry winters requiring the help of artificial snow to cover slopes.
The Games are also set to feature players from North America’s National Hockey League after they skipped the 2018 edition in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with superstars like Canada’s Sidney Crosby and Russia’s Alexander Ovechkin poised to add star power.
And while Xi has positioned the Games as an opportunity to accelerate development of winter sports, China is not expected to be among the biggest medals winners.
China topped the gold medals table at the 2008 Summer Games and came second at Tokyo, but won just one in the Winter Games in Pyeongchang and finished 14th overall.
Sport
Afghans eagerly gear up to watch their team face off against Scotland in T20 World Cup match
Amid all their concerns and economic woes, Afghans have something to look forward to on Monday night when their national team take on Scotland in the ICC World Cup T20 tournament in the UAE.
The national cricket team is scheduled to face Scotland in their first official match at about 6.30pm Kabul time.
For Afghans in the country, the match can be viewed live on Ariana TV, which has the rights to broadcast the tournament. For online viewers click here to watch the match.
Cricket fans across the country have high hopes that their team will do well – especially as Afghanistan is ranked number eight in T20 cricket – and many said Monday that a win would bring some much needed joy to the nation amid trying times.
“In these difficult and anxious days, our only joy is this sport and we support the Afghan national cricket team and we hope that our players can achieve a good result for Afghanistan in these competitions,” said Zabiullah Zadran, a resident of Paktia.
“It is sports and athletes who bring happiness to the people, and we are very happy that our national cricket team qualified for the World Cup.” said Khaibar Sharifi, a resident of Kabul.
“I urge all cricket fans to pray for the victory of the Afghan national cricket team in the World Cup. It is a great honor for Afghanistan and a very happy time, we are a very upset people,” said Hayatullah Durani, another Kabul resident.
Meanwhile, national cricket team players say they will put every effort into the match in order to secure a win for their countrymen.
Mohammad Nabi, captain of the Afghan team, says currently, cricket is collectively the only source of happiness for Afghans. Nabi added that the team is in good spirits and that Afghans back home are hoping for a win.
“Afghans all talk a lot about the team squad on social media, and Inshallah (God willing), the players will try to shine well, also the team’s morale is very good,” Nabi added.
“In this round of the World Cup, we promise our compatriots to play [well and] display best performances,” said Najibullah Zadran, a national cricket team player.
Afghanistan, which was an automatic qualifier, is in the second group with Scotland, Pakistan, Namibia, India and New Zealand.
Ariana Television Network has broadcasting rights of the T20 Cricket World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
This is the Afghan team’s third appearance at the T20 World Cup but won only two matches at the 2016 event. This year, the team is looking to win more matches and progress further in the competition.
Already last week, Afghanistan beat reigning World Cup holders West Indies in a warm up match.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MATCH LIVE AT 6.30PM KABUL TIME
