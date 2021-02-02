World
Pakistan court move killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl to safe house
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a government “safe house.”
Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under arrest and will not be allowed to leave the safe house but his wife and children will be able to visit him.
The Pakistan government has been trying to keep Sheikh in prison after the Supreme Court last Thursday upheld his acquittal in the death of Pearl, triggering outrage by Pearl’s family and the US administration.
Pakistan’s government as well as the Pearl family have filed an appeal to the Supreme Court, asking it to review the decision to exonerate Sheikh of Pearl’s murder.
The US government has said that it would seek Sheikh’s extradition if his acquittal is upheld. Sheikh has been indicted in the United States on Pearl’s murder as well as in a 1994 kidnapping of an American citizen in Indian-ruled Kashmir. The American was eventually freed.
World
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids, Reuters reported.
According to a statement on a military-owned television station, the army said it had carried out the detentions in response to “election fraud”, handing power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposing a state of emergency for one year.
Reuters reported that phone lines to the capital Naypyitaw and the main commercial centre of Yangon were not reachable, and state TV went off air hours before parliament had been due to sit for the first time since the NLD’s landslide election win in November.
Soldiers took up positions at city hall in Yangon and mobile internet data and phone services in the NLD stronghold were disrupted, residents said. Internet connectivity also had fallen dramatically, monitoring service NetBlocks said.
Suu Kyi, Myanmar President Win Myint and other NLD leaders had been “taken” in the early hours of the morning, NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters by phone.
“I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law,” he said, adding that he expected to be arrested himself. Reuters was subsequently unable to contact him.
The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the arrest of Suu Kyi.
“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Latest News
Biden and Stoltenberg discuss global challenges including Afghanistan
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to US President Joe Biden on Tuesday night and agreed they need to work together on various global challenges including countering terrorism in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by NATO, Stoltenberg congratulated Biden on his inauguration, and said “was a powerful demonstration of the strength of America’s democracy and the values we share, and the start of a new chapter for our transatlantic Alliance.”
Stoltenberg also welcomed Biden’s focus on rebuilding alliances, stressing that NATO is the place where Europeans and Americans meet every day and that together, “we can face challenges that none of our nations can face alone.”
The two agreed to work together on preparing the NATO Summit in Brussels later this year, where leaders will take decisions to make the Alliance even stronger, read the statement.
They also discussed the range of challenges that NATO Allies face, such as countering international terrorism, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, dealing with a more assertive Russia, and addressing the implications for the security of the rise of China.
Biden and Stoltenberg also affirmed their intention to work together on other global challenges such as climate change and the pandemic.
They stressed the need to maintain the momentum for increased defense spending, to keep Alliance nations safe.
World
Six Malian soldiers killed by gunmen in coordinated attacks
Gunmen in Mali killed at least six soldiers and wounded 18 others in two coordinated attacks in the centre of the African nation on Sunday morning, an army spokesman told Reuters.
The attacks occurred at around 3 am in the villages of Boulkessi and Mondoro in the Mopti region, sparking a gunfight between the armed group and the army, said Colonel Souleymane Dembelé. About 30 assailants were killed, he said.
It is not yet clear who carried out the attack.
Mali’s central and northern regions have for years been home to jihadist groups with links to al-Qaeda and Islamic State (Daesh), Reuters reported. They control large areas of the remote desert and regularly carry out raids on the army and civilians.
They have also used the area as a launch pad to carry out attacks across neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, destabilising the whole region and sucking in thousands of international troops.
Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five wounded in central Mali this month after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire, Reuters reported.
Atmar meets Uzbek counterpart to discuss developing relations
Pakistan court move killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl to safe house
Three early morning explosions rattle Kabul
Almost 200 Kandahar checkpoints abandoned to the Taliban: SIGAR
Tahawol: Taliban warn of the consequences of ignoring the Doha deal
Iran showcases drones amid growing tension with South Korea
Afghan cricket team set to play ODI series in UAE
Breakthrough expected in Gulf dispute with Qatar
Turkmen FM to attend launch of key projects in Afghanistan
World stunned by violence in US Capitol as Trump supporters cause chaos
Tahawol: Taliban warn of the consequences of ignoring the Doha deal
Sola: Stalled intra-Afghan negotiations discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Formation of Parliament Peace Committee discussed
Sola: The current state of peace talks discussed
Tahawol: Ministers working without taking oath of office discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani appoints Wahid Majroh as MoPH Acting Minister
-
Latest News5 days ago
Abdullah urges talks team members to continue their efforts for peace
-
Latest News3 days ago
Daesh militants moving from Middle East to Afghanistan: SCO chief
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan scores dismally on Corruption Perception Index
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani’s administration is main hurdle for peace in Afghanistan: Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban have not met their commitments: Pentagon
-
Latest News2 days ago
Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan after May deadline: NATO sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
60 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar operation: MoD