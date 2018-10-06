Pakistan Consulate in Jalalabad to Resume Issuing Visa to Afghans

(Last Updated On: October 6, 2018)

Pakistan Consulate in Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province will resume issuing visas to Afghans from Tomorrow (Sunday), more than a month after being closed for security concerns, local officials said Saturday.

The provincial government media office in a statement said that the decision came after the consulate reached on an agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Based on the schedule being set by the local governance, the residents of Rodat, Pacheragam, Chaparhar, Khogyani and Sherzad districts who hold national ID cards could receive visas on Sunday.

The residents of the other districts and provinces could also follow the set schedule for obtaining Pakistan visa.

Earlier, the consulate was closed over alleged interference by the provincial governor and a lack of security.

In a letter sent to the Afghan foreign ministry, Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul had said that the consulate will remain closed until adequate security arrangements were made.