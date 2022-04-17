Pakistan claims ‘terrorists using Afghan soil’ to carry out attacks

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2022)

Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said Sunday that “terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan”.

In a statement issued by the ministry, Pakistan said: “In the last few days, incidents along Pak-Afghan Border have significantly increased, wherein, Pakistani security forces are being targeted from across the border.”

Pakistan did not however mention anything in the statement about the airstrikes it carried out on Saturday against Afghan targets in Khost and Kunar provinces in which dozens of people were reportedly killed.

In the statement, Pakistan said it has “repeatedly requested Afghan Government in last few months to secure Pak-Afghan border region. Terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan.”

The ministry of foreign affairs spokesman said the two countries have been engaged in dialogue over the past few months to coordinate security along the shared border.

“Unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region, including TTP, have continued to attack Pakistan’s border security posts, resulting into martyrdom of several Pakistani troops,” the statement read.

“Pakistan requests the sovereign Government of Afghanistan to secure Pak- Afghan Border region and take stern actions against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan, in the interest of peace and progress of the two brotherly countries.

“Pakistan also takes this opportunity to reaffirm respect for Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pakistan will continue to work closely with Afghan Government to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields,” the statement read.

The statement came a day after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) warned Pakistan not to test the patience of Afghans, after Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces.

IEA’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter that the attacks targeted refugees.

He said that problems between the two countries must be resolved through political means.

The IEA has also repeatedly said that no organization would be allowed to use Afghanistan to launch attacks on another country.