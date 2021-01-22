Latest News
Pakistan calls on Biden to stick to US-Taliban deal
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s foreign minister, on Thursday called on Joe Biden, the US president to follow up on the current Afghan peace process and US troops’ withdrawal from the country, reported Al Jazeera.
“I think they should realise there is an opportunity in Afghanistan and they should persevere with what was initiated and not reverse things,” said Qureshi quoted by Al Jazeera.
This comes as Intra-Afghan talks are continuing in the Qatari capital Doha but progress remains slow.
Under last year’s US-Taliban deal, all US troops are due to leave Afghanistan by April.
“We are concerned because we feel violence can vitiate the climate,” said Qureshi quoted by Aljazeera.
“Pakistan has done a lot, we have really bent backwards to create an environment to facilitate the peace process,” he said, while blaming “spoilers” for the violence, identifying them as internal Afghan players.
This comes as violence has been increased recently, with a surge in targeted attacks and bombings across the country for which the Afghan government has blamed the Taliban.
NATO stands ready to adjust its presence in Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu reiterated NATO Support toward Afghan peace process, adding that NATO will address its training mission in Afghanistan in February.
Stoltenberg quoted by NATO website said that “whatever path we choose, it is important that we do so together, in a coordinated and deliberate way.”
NATO also support the Afghan peace process and said the organization stands ready to adjust its presence in Afghanistan.
“NATO supports the Afghan peace talks and, as part of this process, stands ready to further adjust its presence,” said NATO, quoted by the website.
This comes as NATO had said they will continue Resolute Support mission (RS) mission in Afghanistan to train advice and assist Afghan forces.
MoU on protection, restoration of Herat minarets signed in Kabul
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on restoration and protection of Musalla Minaret of Herat on Thursday signed between the acting minister of information and culture and a representative of Aga Khan Foundation in Kabul.
Dr. Fazel Fazly, head of the Administrative Office of the President (AOP) also spoke and expressed happiness regarding signing of the MoU.
“Technical assistance of the Aga Khan Development Network to Afghanistan government in the field of protection and restoration of the country’s historic monuments from perspective of quality is valuable and tangible as the Network considers all international standards in protection and restoration of cultural and historic monuments,” said Dr. Fazly.
Meanwhile, Sheherazade Hirji, a representative of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) said that AKDN has restored hisprotic places in Herat, including Qala-e-Ikhtiaruddin ‘Herat Palace’, Khwaja Abdullah Ansari Mausoleum.
“Aga Khan Development Network has restored 140 – 150 historic sites in Afghanistan so far and is currently playing its part in restoration of the fifth Musalla Minarets of Herat, which shows the Network’s strong commitment towards protection Afghanistan’s cultural heritages,” said Hirji.
Tahir Zuhair, acting minister of information and culture, said that 162 historic sites have been restored in the past six years.
He said effort underway to prevent trafficking of the country’s historic artefacts.
“Based on instruction of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the survey and restoration work on all Bala-e-Hesars and historic sites of the country will be started,” said Zuhair.
Three people killed in separate incidents in Kabul
At least two people were killed in a targeted “Taliban” attack on an army vehicle in PD6 Kote Sangi area of Kabul city on Thursday night, the Ministry of Interior said.
Meanwhile, in another incident, also in PD6, a civilian was killed and two others were injured when a magnetic IED exploded against a private Toyota Corolla car in the Daralaman area of Kabul.
Police confirmed the blast but did not provide details about the identity of the victims.
The two incidents, within an hour of each other, sparked a strong outcry among social media users who blasted security agencies for the lack of security.
Facebook users asked how can two people be assassinated in a crowded area but police could not chase the perpetrators.
This comes after the European Human Rights Ambassadors issued a joint statement and condemned civilian casualties in Afghanistan. They said that a significant number of casualties is caused by the Taliban and various terrorist organizations.
“The targeted killing of human rights defenders, judges, journalists, media workers & civil society actors is unacceptable.”They called for accountability and the need for an investigation into all attacks and added that all perpetrators must be brought to justice.
Following the rise of targeted killings in Kabul first vice president Amrullah Saleh said those criminals who are arrested and found guilty must be executed.
Reacting to Saleh’s remarks about the execution of prisoners, the Taliban reacted to recent remarks by Saleh, about the execution of prisoners the Taliban warned that if members of the group are executed by the Afghan government, they will retaliate.
A Taliban spokesman said all of the group’s prisoners , who have been sentenced to death by the Afghan government courts, had been among the 5,000 prisoners already released and that any mistreatment of other prisoners in the group would seriously damage the peace process.
