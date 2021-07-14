World
Pakistan bus blast kills 13, including nine Chinese
At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals and two Pakistani soldiers, were killed after a blast sent a bus plunging into a ravine in a remote region of northern Pakistan on Wednesday (July 14), multiple sources told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear whether the blast was the result of a roadside device or something planted inside the bus.
The Chinese embassy in Pakistan said in a statement that nine of its citizens were killed.
Officials from Khyber-Paktunkhwa, the province where the incident occurred, said two soldiers and two locals were among the dead. Several people were injured. The dead and injured, including the Chinese engineers, were brought to the Regional Health Centre in Dasu, about 10 km (6 miles) from the site of the blast.
“Police and the bomb disposal squad are at the site. As soon as the report from the investigation comes, we will be able to tell you the factual position,” Arif Khan Yousufzai, a local official, told reporters outside the hospital, while providing an earlier death toll
A senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told Reuters the bus was carrying more than 30 Chinese engineers to the site of the Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan.
The Dasu hydroelectric project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment plan under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative that is aimed at connecting western China to the Gwadar sea port in southern Pakistan.
Chinese engineers and Pakistani construction workers have been working on the Dasu hydroelectric project and several others for several years in the region where the blast took place.
Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52
World
Saudi Arabia says Iran’s nuclear activity is concerning
Saudi Arabia is concerned about increased nuclear activities by Iran which threaten regional security, a Saudi foreign ministry official said, after Tehran started the process of producing enriched uranium metal.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday Iran had begun the enrichment process, a move that could help it develop a nuclear weapon and was criticised by the United States and European powers.
Iran said its steps were aimed at developing fuel for a research reactor, not at producing a nuclear weapon.
Washington and its European allies saw the move as a threat to talks on reviving a 2015 deal that imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting international sanctions.
Riyadh “is greatly concerned about the increased pace of Iran’s nuclear activities and development of capabilities … that are not consistent with peaceful purposes”, the Saudi official said in response to a Reuters request for comment.
The official said Iran’s moves to produce uranium enriched to 60% fissile purity and uranium metal to 20% “represent an increasing threat” to regional security and non-proliferation of weapons.
They hamper efforts to secure “a comprehensive nuclear deal that ensures global and regional security and stability,” the official said.
Global powers have been in talks with Tehran since early April to revive the 2015 deal. Washington withdrew from the pact three years ago, and Iran has responded by gradually breaching its restrictions.
The United States said on Wednesday it expected a seventh round of indirect U.S.-Iran talks to take place “at the appropriate moment,” but did not say when.
Uranium enriched to 20% can be used in research reactors. But France, Britain and Germany, all parties to the 2015 deal, have said Iran’s uranium metal production has no civilian credibility but could have potentially serious military implications.
Saudi Arabia, which is locked in a rivalry for regional power with Iran, has called for a stronger deal of longer duration that also addresses Gulf Arab concerns about Tehran’s missiles programme and support for proxies around the region.
Riyadh and Tehran, which severed ties in 2016, launched direct talks in April aimed at containing tensions.
World
India gets new ministers for health, IT, oil amid COVID crisis
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appointed new federal ministers for health, IT and oil as part of a reshuffle in a bid to reinvigorate his government amid fierce criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Modi appointed Mansukh Laxman Mandaviya as the country’s new health minister just hours after Harsh Vardhan, who was the face of the government’s efforts to fight COVID-19, was asked to step down along with his deputy, Reuters reported.
Official sources said Vardhan had to pay the political price for the government’s struggles to cope with a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections.
Modi’s government has faced sharp criticism for the chaotic rollout of a nationwide immunisation campaign that experts say had worsened the impact of the second-wave, killing hundreds of thousands.
The official death toll after a surge in COVID-19 infections in April and May passed 400,000 last week. Experts believe the actual number may be much higher and there are fears of a third wave soon. Millions remain unvaccinated, Reuters reported.
Several members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were sworn in at the presidential palace to replace 12 ministers that were fired in the first cabinet reshuffle since Modi was re-elected in 2019 on a promise to transform India into a political and economic power.
“If it was really about the COVID-19 mismanagement, was (Vardhan) solely responsible? Definitely not,” Rijo M. John, health economist and a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi, said on Twitter.
“The buck actually stops with the PM himself,” John said.
