Pakistan-Based Haqqani Network Behind Today’s Attacks in Kabul: NDS

Pakistan-based Haqqani network has plotted the multiple attacks in different parts of the capital Kabul with the help of Lashkar-e-Taiba on Wednesday morning, the Afghan Intelligence agency said in a statement.

The coordinated attacks in the capital Kabul begin today at around 11:30 am on police stations in Dasht-e-Barchi (PD 13) and shar-e-now (PD 10) areas of the city with blasts and gunshots.

Speaking at a press conference, following the attack, the Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak said that two suicide attackers were involved in the attack on PD13 police headquarters in Dasht-e-Barchi. He said two policemen were killed others wounded in the attack.

Barmak added that the attack in PD 13 was ended and that five attackers were involved in the attack on PD 10 police headquarters in Shar-e-now that two or three of them were gunned down and some still involved in gunshots with the security forces.

However, there is still no credible information available regarding the exact number of people killed or wounded in both attacks.

Islamic State claimed responsibility. The group’s Amaq news agency reported. But many officials doubt the group has the capacity to mount such complex attacks.

“The suicide bombings that took place today in Kabul was plotted by the Haqqani Network with the help of Lashkar-e-Taiba,” the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement. “Efforts underway to arrest the facilitators and perpetrators [of the attacks],” the statement added.

The coordinated attacks in Kabul comes a week after at least 25 people including nine journalists were killed in Islamic State-claimed double bombing in Shashdarak area of the city.