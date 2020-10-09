Latest News
Pakistan bans Chinese TikTok over ‘immoral and indecent’ content
Pakistan has blocked the Chinese-owned video-sharing TikTok for failing to filter out “immoral” and “indecent” content on the app.
“In view of a number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing application TikTok, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued instructions for blocking of the application,” Pakistan’s Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement on Friday.
The PTA stated that Tik Tok failed to fully comply with the instructions, “therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country.”
“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content,” read the statement.
In view of number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video sharing application TikTok, pic.twitter.com/Vmp5umixeL
— PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 9, 2020
TikTok has been informed that the Authority is open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content, Pakistan said.
The Chinese-owned application was banned in India, Pakistan neighboring country, in late June following the rise of border tensions between the two countries.
After creased of tensions between India and China, the Indian government decided to around 118 – including PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Chess Run, and Ludo World – Chinese apps in the country.
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan exchange strategic partnership agreement
Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Turkmen Ambassador to Kabul Ovezov Hoja signed the ratification documents pertaining to the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan on Thursday afternoon.
Atmar called Turkmenistan “a good, friendly and brotherly neighbor,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.
He added that expansion of political, economic, and security relations with the region and neighboring countries, including Turkmenistan, is one of the priorities of the foreign policy of Afghanistan.
“The two sides went on to discuss the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries, regional connectivity, Turkmenistan’s support for Afghanistan’s peace process, trade and transit development,” the statement read.
While expressing his satisfaction with the completion and exchange of documents for the ratification of the Strategic Agreement between Kabul and Ashgabat, the Turkmen Ambassador to Kabul emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries in strengthening regional ties, economic cooperation, and regional trade and transit.
“The Strategic Partnership Agreement was signed with the aim of expanding political, economic and security relations between Kabul and Ashgabat, by the leaders of the two countries on February 21, 2019, during the visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Turkmenistan,” the statement concluded.
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize
The UN World Food Programme (WFP), which provides lifesaving food assistance to millions across the world has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.
The announcement was made by Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairman of the Nobel Committee Friday in Oslo, the capital of Norway.
Berit stated that the WFP was awarded the prize “for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”
“We are deeply humbled to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. This is an incredible recognition of the dedication of the WFP family, working to end hunger every day in 80+ countries,” the WFP’s executive director, David Beasley, wrote on Twitter following the announcement.
We are deeply humbled to receive the #NobelPeacePrize. This is an incredible recognition of the dedication of the @WFP family, working to end hunger everyday in 80+ countries.
Thank you @NobelPrize for this incredible honor! pic.twitter.com/bHcS0usWQa
— David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 9, 2020
“It’s because of the WFP family…They’re out there in the most difficult, complex places in the world. Whether it’s war, conflict, climate extremes — it doesn’t matter. They’re out there, and they deserve this award,” Beasley said in a video to the organization and its staff.
“Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow. I can’t believe it!” Beasley added.
WFP is the largest humanitarian organization in the world. The UN stated that last year, the organization has assisted 97 million people in 88 countries.
The UN said Friday the WFP’s efforts focus on emergency assistance, relief and rehabilitation, development aid, and special operations. Two-thirds of the work is in conflict-affected countries where people are three times more likely to be undernourished than those living in countries without conflict.
Meanwhile, the WFP said in a statement on Friday that the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (WFP) is a humbling, moving recognition of the work of WFP staff who lay their lives on the line every day to bring food and assistance for close to 100 million hungry children, women and men across the world. People whose lives are often brutally torn apart by instability, insecurity, and conflict.
“The Nobel Peace Prize is not WFP’s alone. We work closely with government, organizations, and private sector partners whose passion for helping the hungry and vulnerable equals ours,” the statement read.
The Nobel Prize is awarded to ‘those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind’.
Prizes in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace have been awarded since 1901 – and economic sciences since 1968.
The 2020 Nobel Prize winners are:
- The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.”
- The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. The Nobel Committee said, “Roger Penrose has been awarded the #NobelPrize in Physics “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.” “Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez have been awarded the #NobelPrize in Physics “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy,” the committee noted.
- The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna “for the development of a method for genome editing.”
- The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”
- The WFP has been awarded the 2020 #NobelPeacePrize for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.
India reiterates support for Afghan peace process
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the National Reconciliation Council met with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday in Delhi to discuss the Afghan peace process, bilateral ties, and regional support for peace efforts.
In a Twitter post on Friday, Abdullah said: “As always pleased to meet HE S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India.”
“We exchanged views on the Afghan Peace Process, bilateral relations, and regional support for peace efforts,” Abdullah tweeted.
Jaishankar has also reassured Abdullah of India’s full support for peace in Afghanistan.
As always pleased to meet HE @DrSJaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India. We exchanged views on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, bilateral relations, & regional support for peace efforts. He assured me of India’s full support for peace in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/6VgT5DNRnz
— Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) October 9, 2020
He stated that “peace in Afghanistan means peace in the region” and India would continue its assistance to Afghanistan by supporting the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace efforts.
Meanwhile, Abdullah stated that peace in Afghanistan is in favor of the regional countries.
Abdullah, who is currently on a five-day official visit to India, has met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him on the ongoing talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban delegations in Doha.
The Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
“National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval called on Dr. Abdullah Abdullah on October 7 and discussed the Afghan peace process and related issues, including increased levels of violence across Afghanistan and peace and security in the region,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, speaking about the future of Afghanistan at the defense think tank “Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA)” in Dehli on Thursday, Abdullah stated “We need better relations with all countries. It is not our policy to decide the policies that other countries pursue each other, but we believe that peace in Afghanistan is in everyone’s interest.”
Abdullah said mistakes had been made in the past, even by Afghanistan’s international partners but that there were lessons to be learned through this.
He also stated that he hopes there has been a change in the Taliban’s attitude and said he was optimistic about this but added that only time will tell as to who is committed to the peace process.
