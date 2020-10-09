Pakistan bans Chinese TikTok over ‘immoral and indecent’ content

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2020)

Pakistan has blocked the Chinese-owned video-sharing TikTok for failing to filter out “immoral” and “indecent” content on the app.

“In view of a number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing application TikTok, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued instructions for blocking of the application,” Pakistan’s Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement on Friday.

The PTA stated that Tik Tok failed to fully comply with the instructions, “therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country.”

“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content,” read the statement.

TikTok has been informed that the Authority is open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content, Pakistan said.

The Chinese-owned application was banned in India, Pakistan neighboring country, in late June following the rise of border tensions between the two countries.

After creased of tensions between India and China, the Indian government decided to around 118 – including PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Chess Run, and Ludo World – Chinese apps in the country.