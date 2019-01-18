Pakistan Assures U.S. of Continued Efforts for Afghan Peace Process

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special envoy on Afghanistan met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday in Islamabad, where the Pakistani official assured him that his country would keep up efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

Ambassador Khalilzad was accompanied by an interagency delegation representing Departments of Defence, State, and National Security Council.

Both sides discussed the progress made in the peace process so far. Qureshi told Khalilzad that Pakistan’s efforts to bring peace and stability to the region would remain ongoing, DAWN newspaper reported.

Pakistan’s FM said that establishing peace in Afghanistan was the responsibility of all stakeholders.

On his turn, Khalilzad thanked Qureshi for facilitating direct talks between the U.S. government and the Afghan Taliban.

He said American leadership values Pakistan’s endeavors for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Citing Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal, DAWN also said that during Friday’s meeting with Qureshi, Khalilzad briefed him “on his recent engagements in the region for an Afghan peace and reconciliation process”.

On Thursday, Khalilzad met Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa upon arrival in Islamabad.

The U.S. envoy Khalilzad’s visit to Islamabad comes as part of his multi-nation trip on Afghan peace, starting from January 8 – 21.