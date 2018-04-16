Pakistan Asks EU Standards for Afghan Products: ACCI

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2018 6:48 pm)

An official in Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) criticized Pakistan on Monday for creating a new problem to Afghan traders in transit routes.

Officials say the shipment of Afghan goods through Pakistani routes has faced new obstacles over the past six months.

In a meeting on Monday, ACCI Deputy Head Khan Jaan Alokozay said that Pakistan wants Afghan products to be in compliance with the European Union norms and standards while their own products which are coming to Afghanistan lack those standards.

According to the ACCI figures, Afghanistan exports two hundred thousand tons of fresh fruits abroad through Pakistan every year.

Alokozay urged Afghan government to take similar action against Pakistani products.

“Pakistan is stopping our goods, but we are allowing their goods to be exported into Afghanistan,” he said.

In addition, he asked Afghan traders to think about alternative markets for their products.

At the same time, Musafir Qoqandi Spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) told Ariana News that all these issues will be discussed with Pakistani officials in a meeting which is scheduled to be held in Islamabad in the near future.