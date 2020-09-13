Featured
Pakistan army claims it has killed key terrorist in Waziristan
Pakistan’s military on Sunday claimed it killed an insurgent commander near the Afghanistan border in an intelligence-based operation in Waziristan.
Army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a series of tweets that “in a major breakthrough, terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray along with 3 other terrorists killed during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) today in Ghariom, Shaktu near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan.”
Iftikhar said: “Ihsan Sanray masterminded numerous terrorist activities. More recently he was involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area which led to martyrdom of several soldiers & officers including Lt Nasir (Shaheed) and Capt Sabih (Shaheed).”
North Waziristan was once considered the heartland of insurgents. But six years ago the Pakistani military launched Operation Zarb-e-Azb to eliminate the insurgent group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Many say the operations pushed the TTP towards neighboring Afghanistan, and Islamabad claims the terrorist network has now set up bases across the border to attack Pakistani security forces.
The military operations also displaced over a million people, but the government claims most of them have returned to their homes.
Peace talks a way to find ‘political formula’ to end war: Khalilzad
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said Sunday the start of the intra-Afghan talks is a new beginning for the Afghan people and a way to “find a political formula for ending the war that could lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire.”
In an interview with Ariana News on the sideline of the long-waited intra-Afghan talks in Doha, Khalilzad said the Afghan and Taliban delegations need to agree on a reduction in violence.
This would then need to lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire enabling the two sides to pursue talks in a peaceful environment, he said.
“We demand violence be reduced and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire to be reached as soon as possible,” Khalilzad said.
Referring to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement that America has no intention of forcing a political system on other countries, Khalilzad stated that US support for Afghanistan depends on a system in which Afghans can practice democracy.
“If people do not support the future system, if it was not democratic, the rights of the people would not be respected, women would be deprived of their rights, and then we would make our own decision,” he said.
Regarding the troops drawdown in Afghanistan, the US envoy said that US forces would be reduced to 4,500 until the end of November; “Commander of US Forces said that with these soldiers they can accomplish their responsibilities and until the end of November we will monitor the situation.”
Many critics have claimed that the urgency involved in withdrawing troops is a campaign move by US President Donald Trump ahead of the November elections. They state this is in keeping with his 2016 election promise of bringing home all American troops.
Khalilzad meanwhile has been the driving force behind the peace talks process and has worked for two years to get both parties to the talks tables.
In a briefing ahead of the historic start to the talks on Saturday, he said peace talks was a test for both sides – for the Taliban and for the Afghan government and raised the question of whether the two sides could “reach an agreement despite differences in terms of their visions for the future of Afghanistan?”
He pointed out that the peace talks process had reached an important juncture but that there are difficulties and significant challenges in the way of reaching an agreement.
However, the US was prepared to assist if needed, he said, adding that this phase is a new stage in the diplomacy path to peace.
Khalilzad stated that from now on the process is Afghan-owned and Afghan-led and that there will be no foreign mediators nor facilitators when the sides hold their talks.
He also said that in light of upcoming elections in the US, he was hoping that progress would have been made regarding negotiations by that time.
India’s daily COVID-19 infection rate now close to 100,000
India’s COVID-19 cases passed the 4.7 million mark Sunday after it recorded more than 94,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, health ministry figures confirm.
India recorded a daily increase of 94,372 new coronavirus cases. This was the fifth straight day it reported over 90,000 new cases – adding more than one million new infections in less than two weeks.
The total now stands at 4,754,356 with a daily total of 1,114 deaths. The total number of deaths is 78,586.
India media reports confirmed Home Minister Amit Shah was readmitted to a hospital in New Delhi late Saturday.
He tested positive a few weeks back, was then hospitalized and discharged two weeks ago.
Fears are growing in India however, that the number of cases could surpass that of the US by the end of September. Already India is the second-worst affected country in the world, after the US, which has recorded 6.5 million cases.
