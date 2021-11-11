Sport
Pakistan and Australia to face off in Dubai in World Cup semi-final
Australia are tasked with doing something that no other side has managed so far at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – beating Pakistan.
The two teams face off in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday to play for a place in Sunday’s showpiece against New Zealand.
But if Australia are to get there they will have to find a way past the form team of the tournament in Babar Azam’s Pakistan.
The Group 2 winners dismantled India in their opening match of the tournament to set the tone for an outstanding campaign, following that up with another comfortable win over their potential final opponents New Zealand.
And Pakistan, inspired by their skipper’s four half-centuries in the Super 12 stage, cruised through as Group 2 winners with further wins over Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland.
They are now looking to achieve what no team ever has: win the Men’s T20 World Cup without suffering a single defeat.
“Yeah, Pakistan have played brilliant cricket,” Thursday’s opposing captain Aaron Finch told the world’s media.
“I think the way that they’ve gone in the powerplay with the bat and ball has been really crucial to their success
Thursday’s match will start at 6.30pm Kabul time and will be held at the Dubai International Stadium.
Sport
IEA appoints new chairman for Afghanistan Cricket Board
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA], on Wednesday, appointed former all-rounder Mirwais Ashraf as acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board [ACB], replacing Azizullah Fazli, who was in charge for just two months.
According to reports the decision was made after demands by national players while meeting IEA officials in Abu Dhabi during the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup.
“The prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has appointed Mirwais Ashraf as acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB),” said an IEA statement.
Soon after his appointment, Ashraf traveled to UAE to participate in ICC joint meeting, ACB said.
“ACB CEO Naseeb Khan awaits him in the UAE already to jointly represent Afghanistan in the meeting, respond to any questions and share Afghanistan’s cricket’s updates,” read the statement.
Mirwais Ashraf played 46 one-day internationals and 25 Twenty20 internationals, his last in 2016.
Afghanistan bowed out of the Twenty20 World Cup Super12 stage after winning only two of their five Group 2 matches, losing to Pakistan, India and New Zealand.
Sport
India bow out of World Cup in style after hammering Namibia
India beat Namibia by nine wickets in the final match of the Super 12 stage at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Monday, ending their tournament on a high.
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin did much of the damage with the ball after Virat Kohli had won the toss in his final match as T20I captain, with the pair taking three wickets apiece to restrict Namibia to 132/8.
And half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped India reach their target with 28 balls to spare to give departing head coach Ravi Shastri a winning send-off.
Both teams knew there was no chance of reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup, with the tournament’s final four already confirmed as Pakistan, England, New Zealand and Australia.
But that didn’t prevent a high-quality game in Dubai, with India showing their quality against a Namibia side who have impressed.
But the all-around quality of Monday’s display suggested that India’s T20 squad, who will be led by Rahul Dravid in place of the departing coach Shastri, will be among the favourites for the next World Cup in Australia in a year’s time.
Sport
New Zealand secure last spot in semi-finals after beating Afghanistan
The final four teams to go through to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals have been decided after a hard-fought Super 12 stage.
After beating Afghanistan on Sunday, New Zealand has secured its spot, dashing India’s hopes.
The other three semi-finalists for this edition are England, Australia and Pakistan. England and Australia qualified from Group 1, and Pakistan and New Zealand made it from Group 2.
Group 1 went down to the wire, with the teams having to wait till the final match, which was England v South Africa, for the top two to be clear. Both England and Australia won four out of five games in the group, with England taking top spot based on net run rate. South Africa too won four games in the group, but missed out on net run rate.
Pakistan are the only team among the four to be unbeaten so far. They won all games in Group 2, while New Zealand won four of their five matches.
The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on November 14.
