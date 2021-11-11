Pakistan and Australia to face off in Dubai in World Cup semi-final

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2021)

Australia are tasked with doing something that no other side has managed so far at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – beating Pakistan.

The two teams face off in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday to play for a place in Sunday’s showpiece against New Zealand.

But if Australia are to get there they will have to find a way past the form team of the tournament in Babar Azam’s Pakistan.

The Group 2 winners dismantled India in their opening match of the tournament to set the tone for an outstanding campaign, following that up with another comfortable win over their potential final opponents New Zealand.

And Pakistan, inspired by their skipper’s four half-centuries in the Super 12 stage, cruised through as Group 2 winners with further wins over Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland.

They are now looking to achieve what no team ever has: win the Men’s T20 World Cup without suffering a single defeat.

“Yeah, Pakistan have played brilliant cricket,” Thursday’s opposing captain Aaron Finch told the world’s media.

“I think the way that they’ve gone in the powerplay with the bat and ball has been really crucial to their success

Thursday’s match will start at 6.30pm Kabul time and will be held at the Dubai International Stadium.