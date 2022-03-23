Connect with us

World

Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes, killing two pilots

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 23, 2022)

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed on Tuesday while on a training mission in the country’s northwest, killing the two pilots on board, a spokesman for the air force said.

“The trainer aircraft has crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission,” a statement issued by the air force said. No loss of life or property was reported on the ground.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident, the statement added.

Pakistan’s armed forces have suffered several air accidents in recent years. A crash killed a female jet pilot in another training exercise in November 2015, Reuters reported.

In May 2015, a military helicopter carrying diplomats to inspect a tourism project crashed, killing seven people, including the ambassadors of Norway and the Philippines.

According to Reuters another military helicopter being used as an air ambulance crashed in August 2015 near the northern district of Mansehra, killing 12 people.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

World

No sign of survivors in Chinese Boeing crash

Published

1 day ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2022)

Chinese media reported Tuesday that there was no sign of survivors in the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 that crashed in mountains in southern China on Sunday with 132 people on board.

The airline said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, without specifying how many people had been killed on the jet.

A video published by Chinese media however appears to show the moment the passenger plane nosedived before crashing in Guangxi.

The horrifying footage shows the Boeing 737 plummeting straight down into a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou.

Xi Jinping, China’s president, has called for investigators to determine the cause of the crash, but has been reported by The People’s Daily that “there is no sign of life among the scattered debris”.

The airline said it had sent a working group to the site. There were no foreigners on the flight, Chinese state television reported, citing China Eastern.

Continue Reading

World

China Eastern Airlines Boeing with 132 on board crashes in China

Published

2 days ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2022)

A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, China’s Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.

The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Rescue services were on their way to the scene, Reuters reported.

There was no word on the cause of the crash.

The plane was a 6-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24.

The CAAC said the aircraft lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. It had 123 passengers and nine crew on board. State media said earlier there were 133 people on board.

“The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene,” it said in a statement.

Continue Reading

World

Zelensky again calls for direct talks with Putin

Published

2 days ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2022)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday again called for direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but stressed Russia’s negotiation requirements related to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are unacceptable, according to a U.S. media outlet.

In an interview with CNN, Zelensky said he is ready for negotiations with Putin and believes that the Ukraine-Russia conflict will not end without negotiations, Reuters reported.

“I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War,” he told CNN.

The Ukrainian president, however, stressed that some of Moscow’s demands for ending the conflict including the recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk and of Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea are unacceptable.

According to Reuters in another related development, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Cavusoglu on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were close to an agreement on key issues which could lead to a ceasefire soon, read the report.

Turkey is ready to host a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders in its capital of Ankara, according to Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik on Sunday.

Ukraine’s presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has said the Ukraine-Russia talks will restart on Monday morning local time, with all negotiating groups having been doing intensive preparatory work, Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News reported on Sunday night.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!