Pak-Uzbek-Afghan railway line project will be a ‘game-changer’: Pakistani official

Pakistan’s Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan said this weekend that the proposed railway line project between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan would prove to be a game-changer for the region.

Addressing a trilateral working meeting between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, in Termez city in Uzbekistan, Ahsan said the 600-km long railway line project – the Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project – would have enormous economic benefits for the region.

He also said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are poised to play a major role in the future political and economic disposition of the region, Pakistan’s The Nation reported.

According to him, Pakistan location is the shortest, most economical, and easiest land connectivity route for Central Asia to the Arabian Sea, especially for Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

He said also noted the importance of the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and said the extension could potentially help Afghanistan become part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), The Nation reported.

“This Trans-Afghan Railway project is the most economical and shortest route connecting Central Asia with Pakistan’s ports of Karachi, Gwadar and Qasim,” Ahsan said.