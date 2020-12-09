Overnight attack by Taliban in Ghazni ‘under control’

(Last Updated On: December 9, 2020)

Ghazni provincial governor’s spokesman Wahidullah Juma Zada has confirmed that parts of Andar district came under attack on Tuesday night by the Taliban.

He said the Taliban first detonated an explosives-laden Humvee, which killed at least three Afghan National Army soldiers and wounded two others.

Zada said the attack started at around midnight and continued through the night. He said reinforcements were however deployed to the area and the situation is now under control.

However, “another Mazda type vehicle full of explosives was discovered in the area by [security] forces,” he said.

The Ministry of Defense has also confirmed the attack and said in a statement it had been carried out against a military base in Andar district.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the MoD said two soldiers had been killed and three wounded.

“The Taliban attack was repelled and they also suffered casualties.”

However, no further details were given on casualties.

The MoD stated that security forces had detected and defused a car bomb before it could be detonated. The statement did not mention the Humvee bombing report.

The Taliban has not yet commented nor has any group claimed responsibility for the attack.