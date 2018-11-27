Over A Dozen Taliban Militants Killed in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: November 27, 2018)

At least five Taliban insurgents were killed in Afghan forces ambush in Gilan district of central Ghazni province on Tuesday.

The provincial media office in a statement said that the incident took place in a village of Gilan district which left at least five Taliban militants dead.

According to the statement, no casualties reported the government forces.

Separately, the provincial authorities said that at least six Taliban insurgents were killed and two others were wounded in multiple clashes in some districts of Ghazni province in the past 24 hours.

Ghazni has been among the volatile provinces of Afghanistan where the armed groups including the Taliban are actively operating in its number of remote districts against the Afghan security forces.