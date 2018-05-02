Over 800,000 Voters Registered In Last 17 Days: IEC

(Last Updated On: May 02, 2018 5:27 pm)

More than 800,000 people have been registered to vote for upcoming parliamentary and district council elections in the country over the past 17 days, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said Wednesday.

Last month, IEC began registering voters across the country as the commission seeks to ensure that long-delayed legislative elections in October are seen as credible and free of fraud.

Since last 17 days, IEC has registered 875,000 voters including 644,000 male and 213,000 female voters for the upcoming elections from a total of 13 million eligible people for voting across the country.

In between Kabul has the highest rate of registered voters that include 30,000 people while Nuristan province has the lowest figure with 1,400 registered voters.

“The commission has considered awareness plans to accelerate voter registration process. We also make efforts to increase the number of people participating in the process,” said Hafizullah Hashimi, a commissioner of IEC.

The 2014 presidential election which was tainted by massive fraud and eventually led into the formation of the National Unity Government in the war-torn country, is an area of concern for many people as IEC is edging closer to holding the upcoming elections.

“We have witnessed fraud in the past elections and now the voter registration drive should be pushed further to avoid paving the ground for fraud,” said acting foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani.

This comes the election commission has not even managed to register 10 percent of the eligible people for the elections and that leads the IEC to accelerate the voter registration drive and possibly to extend the registration process.