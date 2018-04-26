Over 70 Voter Registration Centers Closed Due to Security Threats: IEC

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2018 5:31 pm)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says due to security threats more than 70 voter registration centers have been closed in last two weeks across the country.

Since beginning of the first phase of the voter registration process, IEC has opened 1,419 registration places in centers of 34 provinces; however, in last two weeks more than 70 centers have been closed.

According to IEC, due to insecurity, more centers likely to be closed in second and third phases of the voter registration process.

“Several [voter registration] centers have not been opened due to security threats that makes it to 73 centers in total,” said Hafizullah Hashimi, a commissioner of the IEC.

The electoral watchdog organisations, meanwhile, voiced concern regarding insecurity and the reluctant approach of people towards the voter registration drive.

“We have no other alternatives for changing the parliament and government or the [current] situation. If we are not using our political right, then only we should be blamed,” said Naeem Ayoubzada, head of the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA).

This comes as IEC is considering a month further extension for voter registration drive that has so far witnessed people’s less participation in the process.