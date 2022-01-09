Science & Technology
Over 70 new technologies to be applied in Beijing Winter Olympics
Beijing has tested more than 200 new technologies for the Winter Olympics and will apply more than 70 of them during competitions, local authorities said on Friday.
The over 200 technologies, involving information engineering and software engineering, public safety, high-definition videos, 5G and new energy and other fields, can be used for more than 60 purposes such as security and epidemic prevention, Reuters reported.
Among them, more than 20 technologies are outstanding in terms of technological advancement and application. For example, the Winter Olympics will adopt an aerosol detection system for the novel coronavirus in public spaces.
“It can monitor and rapidly detect the virus in the air inside a venue and send early warnings with detection sensitivity three times higher than that of traditional methods. This technology has been tested and verified at the National Speed Skating Oval and the Ice Cube,” said Wang Jianxin, level-two counsel of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission, at a press conference of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress.
According to the report focusing on venue construction, venue operation, transportation and logistics, the city has promoted research on green and low-carbon technologies to help achieve the goal of a green and low-carbon Winter Olympics.
“We have established a smart integrated digital twin management platform by carrying out research on green and smart stadium construction and low-energy operation technology, and applied the technology to the construction of the National Speed Skating Oval, which is also known as the ‘Ice Ribbon’. The technology helped save two months and nearly 3,000 tons of steel in the construction of the main structure. The precise environmental control platform built at the National Winter Sports Training Center has become the ‘general energy manager’ of the venue with the daily energy consumption down more than 10 percent,” said Wang.
To ensure the smooth operation of the Winter Olympics, Beijing researched on a number of technological applications focused on the food, engineering construction, and operation support.
In addition, it has also promoted the application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, high-definition display, and virtual reality in event reporting and broadcasting to enhance the experience of audience.
“Our technical solution of cloud broadcasting has been verified many times in testing events. During the competitions, we will make ‘bullet time’ videos for the OBS (Olympic Broadcasting Services) and the video service system of the Beijing Winter Olympics press conference. In addition, we have also developed a virtual tour guide system based on 3D space reconstruction technology, which offers fresh experiences to athletes and spectators with scene display and VR tour guide functions,” said Wang.
At present, the 3G, 4G, and 5G network signal testing of the four competition venues in Zhangjiakou, another host city of the Beijing Winter Olympics, has been completed, improving the real-time download speed to 1.7 Gbps and the upload speed 300 Mbps.
By setting up a large number of multi-band and multi-form 5G base stations, the communication support team achieved full signal coverage of the tracks, indoor and temporary construction areas of the venues, and used technical equipment resistant to snow, cold, and strong winds to fully meet the communication requirements of the Winter Olympics, Reuters reported.
Change your car’s colour with an app: BMW unveils colour-changing car
German carmaker BMW has unveiled the world’s first “colour-changing” car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Reuters reported.
The concept car, called the BMW iX Flow, uses electronic ink technology normally found in e-readers to transform the car’s exterior into a variety of patterns in gray and white.
“This is really energy efficient colour change using the technology E Ink,” said BMW research engineer Stella Clarke. “So we took this material – it’s kind of a thick paper – and our challenge was to get this on a 3D object like our cars.”
According to the report when stimulated by electrical signals controlled by a phone app, the material brings different pigments to the surface, causing the car to take on a different shade or design, such as racing stripes.
In the future, the changes would also be controlled by a button on the car’s dashboard or perhaps even by hand gestures, Clarke said.
No energy is needed to maintain the colour the driver selects, according to BMW.
“My favourite use case is the use of colour to influence sunlight reflections,” said Clarke. “On a hot, sunny day like today, you could switch the colour white to reflect sunlight. On a cold day, you could switch it black to absorb the heat.”
Though the vehicle displayed at CES could only alternate between gray and white, the technology will be expanded to cover a spectrum of colour, according to BMW.
North Korea launches second hypersonic missile in fiery test
North Korea fired a “hypersonic missile” this week that successfully hit a target, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, its second such test as the country pursues new military capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks, Reuters reported.
The launch on Wednesday was the first by North Korea since October and was detected by several militaries in the region, drawing criticism from governments in the United States, South Korea, and Japan.
According to the report North Korea first tested a hypersonic missile in September, joining a race headed by major military powers to deploy the advanced weapons system.
Hypersonic weapons usually fly towards targets at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles and can achieve more than five times the speed of sound – or about 6,200 km per hour (3,850 mph).
Despite their name, analysts say the main feature of hypersonic weapons is not speed – which can sometimes be matched or exceeded by traditional ballistic missile warheads – but their manoeuvrability.
In Wednesday’s test, the “hypersonic gliding warhead” detached from its rocket booster and manoeuvred 120 km (75 miles) laterally before it “precisely hit” a target 700 km (430 miles) away, KCNA reported.
The missile demonstrated its ability to combine “multi-step glide jump flight and strong lateral manoeuvring,” KCNA said.
The test also confirmed components such as flight control and its ability to operate in the winter, KCNA added.
“The successive successes in the test launches in the hypersonic missile sector have strategic significance in that they hasten a task for modernizing strategic armed force of the state,” the KCNA report said.
While it has not tested nuclear bombs or long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) since 2017, in recent years North Korea has developed and launched a range of more manoeuvrable missiles and warheads likely aimed at being able to overcome missile defences like those wielded by South Korea and the United States, analysts have said.
“My impression is that the North Koreans have identified hypersonic gliders as a potentially useful qualitative means to cope with missile defence,” said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
NEW MISSILE
Hypersonic weapons are considered the next generation of arms that aim to rob adversaries of reaction time and traditional defeat mechanisms, read the report.
Last month the United States completed construction of a massive, $1.5 billion long-range radar for a homeland missile defence system in Alaska that it says can track ballistic missiles as well as hypersonic weapons from countries such as North Korea, Reuters reported.
Photos of the missile used in Wednesday’s test show what analysts said is a liquid-fueled ballistic missile with a conical-shaped Manoeuvrable Reentry Vehicle (MaRV) blasting off from a wheeled launch vehicle in a cloud of flame and smoke.
It is a different version than the weapon tested last year, and was first unveiled at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang in October, Panda said.
“They likely set up at least two separate development programmes,” he added. “One of these was the Hwasong-8, which was tested in September. This missile, which shares a few features in common with the Hwasong-8, is another.”
In a call with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the North Korea missile launch and discussed cooperation to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
“We take any new capability seriously, and as we’ve said, we condemn (North Korea’s) continued testing of ballistic missiles, which are destabilizing to the region and to the international community,” a State Department spokesperson said later.
According to Reuters talks aimed at persuading North Korea to surrender its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenal have been stalled since a series of summits between leader Kim Jong Un and then-U.S. President Donald Trump broke down with no agreement.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has said it is open to talking to North Korea, but Pyongyang has said American overtures are empty rhetoric without more substantive changes to “hostile policies” such as military drills and sanctions, read the report.
The latest test came just hours before South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a rail line he hopes will eventually connect the divided Korean peninsula, casting doubts over his hopes for an eleventh-hour diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea before his five-year term ends in May.
Mercedes-Benz unveils 1,000 km-per-charge VISION EQXX prototype
Mercedes–Benz on Monday took the wraps off its battery-powered VISION EQXX prototype which it says will have a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (km) per charge, taking a big stride in its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions.
Daimler, soon to be rebranded Mercedes–Benz, announced plans in 2021 to invest more than 40 billion euros ($45 billion) by 2030 to take on Tesla in an all-electric car market, including building eight battery plants. From 2025, all its new vehicle platforms will only make EVs, it has said.
The VISION EQXX, dubbed the most-efficient Mercedes–Benz ever built, will have energy consumption of less than 10-kilowatt hours (kWh) per 100 km, said Daimler.
Tesla’s Model S 60 currently consumes 18.1 kWh over the same distance, data on its website shows.
“The Mercedes–Benz VISION EQXX is how we imagine the future of electric cars,” Mercedes–Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said.
Daimler will test-drive the prototype before the middle of the year on various types of terrain, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Markus Schaefer told journalists on Monday.
Some components of the prototype would be available in Mercedes–Benz vehicles within two to three years, Schaefer said. However, the CTO declined to specify when the 1,000 km-range battery would be market-ready.
“We will likely be the first to show a 1,000 km-range car in real life, with such a small battery,” Schaefer said.
When such a vehicle would go on sale is a “market decision” to be determined once the carmaker had established how much range customers expected and what they would be willing to pay, he said.
The prototype, built within 18 months, “puts an end to range anxiety,” Mercedes–Benz said, referring to one of the key obstacles for why EVs have not been in higher demand.
This required developing a new battery pack, which the company says would fit into a compact vehicle and whose energy density – measuring how much power batteries can hold compared to their size – stands at close to 400-watt hours per liter.
