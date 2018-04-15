Over 6,000 People Registered on First Day of Voters’ Registration Process: IEC

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2018 5:58 pm)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says in first day of voters’ registration process more than 6,000 people have been registered to vote in the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections.

IEC at the weekend began registering voters across the country as the commission seeks to ensure that long-delayed legislative elections in October are seen as credible and free of fraud.

Hafizullah Hashimi, a commissioner of IEC said that about 7,000 people have been registered to vote including 25 percent female voters, adding that the commission expects an increase in numbers of the voters in the registration process.

Ariana News reporter Bayes Hayat who visited one of the voters’ registration centers in the capital on Sunday, said that people were since less in numbers marching towards the center.

According to IEC, in a total of 1463 voters’ registration centers, 44 of them have been opened in Kabul and many other provinces due to security threats.

This comes as the ongoing first phase of voters’ registration process will continue until May 12 in centers of the provinces, and thereafter, the second and third phases of the process were expected to begin in districts and villages of the provinces.