Over 6 million Afghan Children socially challenged

(Last Updated On: January 2, 2020)

Up to 44% of Afghan children are deprived of their rights to seeking education – child protection law ought to be strictly enforced, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs Say.

The second deputy of the president in the program for the mutual strategy for protection of kids said, “The disagreement about the kid’s protection rule in the parliament is not serious and the MPs must put an end to it.”

The pathologic researches have shown that six million Afghan kids are facing great risks of social harm. The Afghan government and UNICEF have signed a two-year mutual agreement on the protection of kids. The basis of this agreement is on helping those children who are deprived of proper education. Based on the Ministry of Jobs and Social Affairs, 44 percent of children in Afghanistan are deprived of proper education, most of whom are girls.

“Six million kids are facing social risks, three million of whom are in severe condition. 44 percent of children in Afghanistan are not going to school, and they need to be legally supported through wise implementation of kid’s protection rules.” Says Sayed Anwar Sadat – Acting Minister of Jobs and Social Affairs

While the issue of supporting disable kids in Afghanistan is deemed very necessary, there is no official organization for this aim until now. Girls are found to be more vulnerable to this matter. UNICEF says that war and poverty have provided the platform for misuse of kids in Afghanistan.

“The main reason for the Afghan children being exposed to severe risks of misuse is war and poverty. Mutual efforts are needed for the settlement of these challenges. UNICEF is committed to providing support for the Afghan government to help children in this country,” says Shymaseen Gupta – UNICEF Regional Head in Afghanistan.

“Nothing is done for disable children, more specifically those with mental disabilities. Girls are far more vulnerable in this concern,” says Sima Samar – Minister on Human Rights Affairs

The second deputy of the president says that great steps have been taken for immunizing the children’s rights from a legal perspective. But due to conflict and low standards of life, these rules have not been properly implemented. He also requested the parliament to come to an agreement on the children’s protection rule.

“There is no serious disagreement, but, just a minor issue about the rule for protecting children’s rights. We want the parliament to settle this issue through healthy discussions” says Sarwar Danish – Second Deputy of the President

The rule for the protection of children’s rights has been dishonored due to conflicts between the MPs after once being endorsed.