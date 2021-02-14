Latest News
Over $50 million damages incurred so far in massive border crossing fire
The enormous fire that destroyed more than 500 trucks at the Islam Qala port facility in Herat province, along the border with Iran, has left business owners reeling as financial losses are estimated to be over $50 million.
The massive fire burned for over 24 hours after a fuel tanker reportedly exploded at midday on Saturday.
Explosions continued for hours and two very large ones, just after 1 pm local time on Saturday, were seen from space, NASA reported.
The fire quickly spread through the facility destroying trucks and Herat officials, who were unable to bring the fire under control, eventually appealed to Iran for help.
Iranian firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze on Sunday afternoon, sources confirmed.
Health officials meanwhile said that at least 50 people who sustained burn wounds were transferred to hospitals in Iran.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established but officials said an investigating team has been assigned to the case.
Business owners however blasted the government on Sunday and said corruption among customs officials, the lack of standard regulations around vehicle checks, long border crossing processes and lack of facilities at the land port was of serious concern.
Younus Qazizada, the head of the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said the fire had caused millions of dollars in damage. “Preliminary investigations show that more than $50 million of damage has been caused by the fire so far,” he said.
The Islam Qala border crossing is around 120km west of the city of Herat and is a major transit route between Afghanistan and Iran.
The US allows Afghanistan to import fuel and oil from Iran as part of a special concession that exempts Kabul from US sanctions against Iran.
Latest News
Youth mark Valentine’s Day in Kabul
While Valentine’s Day is not traditionally celebrated among most Afghans, the younger generation in major cities across the country have been bucking tradition over the past few years and now join in the fun by sending messages, flowers, and gifts to loved ones.
Leeda, one Kabul resident, was one example. She visited a local florist on Sunday, February 14, where she bought a red rose and a gift for her fiancé.
She said: “I have bought a gift for my fiancé Masih Jan and we have been engaged for one year.”
Tabasum, another young Afghan woman who celebrated Valentine’s Day said: “It is a perfect day and I am here with my friends to celebrate this day, even though the security situation is not good.”
But many believe that Valentine’s Day is not just for that special person one is in love with but that it is also for all those whom one loves.
Feroz, with a flower in hand, said: “I love my mother. This flower is for her.”
The fully stocked flower shops and street vendors in Kabul were testimony to this on Sunday – and many shops and stalls were not only adorned with flowers and roses but also with teddy bears, other soft toys, and helium-filled heart-shaped balloons – with “Love” and “I Love You” emblazoned across them.
“A lot of people get roses or bears for their beloved ones on this day,” a flower seller said.
However, the vast majority of Afghans do not know about Valentine’s Day while many refuse to accept it. Some say it is against Islamic regulations.
Najib, one Kabul resident, said: “I do not believe in love before marriage. It is against Islamic regulations, it is Haram.”
Latest News
Ghani tells of Soviet withdrawal that led to devastating civil war
President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday that the Soviet Union troop withdrawal from Afghanistan had been “irresponsible” and without proper planning the country slid into a devastating civil war.
In a video message marking the 32nd anniversary of the withdrawal of the Soviet Union’s troops from Afghanistan, Ghani stated that no measures had been put in place after the Soviet Union withdrew.
The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan on December 24, 1979, which prompted the international community’s condemnation and triggered a nine-year holy war (Jihad) against the Soviet troops.
According to reports, thousands of Soviet troops and more than 1.5 million Afghans were killed and millions of people forcefully displaced or migrated to neighboring countries in this time.
In 1989, the last Soviet soldier left Afghanistan. However, civil war broke out until the Taliban seized power in the late 1990s.
On Sunday, Ghani said the lack of a plan on the Soviet part after their withdrawal led to civil war.
“The withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan at that time was not responsible, so Afghanistan entered a civil war and all institutions and infrastructure disintegrated.”
Ghani said: “The purpose of the jihad of our people was that after the withdrawal of the Soviet forces in Afghanistan, a system would emerge at the will of the people and to protect them.”
“But because the withdrawal of Soviet troops was not responsible and no measures were taken for the future of the country, Afghanistan was plunged into a multi-dimensional civil war that resulted in the security forces, national institutions, and infrastructure of Afghanistan falling apart,” Ghani added.
“The opportunity for an end to war and [the start of] peace in the country has now been created and we will achieve peace, we will achieve lasting peace,” he said.
Latest News
Army officer and 5-year-old son shot dead in Kabul apartment
Army officer Mohammad Afzal, and his five-year-old son, were killed in their home in PD9 of 4th Macroryan in Kabul city on Friday night, police confirmed Sunday.
Earlier reports stated Afzal had been one of Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid’s drivers.
However, the ministry has not yet confirmed this.
A security guard in the building where Afzal had lived said the victim had been shot in the head and that police had sealed off Afzal’s apartment.
Afzal was from Kapisa province and had been living in Block 8 of Macroryan 4 with his wife, son and daughter.
According to police an investigation is underway. The incident has sparked an outcry on social media but no official, other than local police, has yet commented.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.
