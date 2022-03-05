Business
Over 410,000 Chinese netizens sign letter urging US to return Afghan assets
More than 410,000 Chinese netizens have signed a joint letter by China’s Global Times newspaper urging the United States to return assets in full to Afghans immediately and unconditionally.
This comes after US President Joe Biden moved to divert $7 billion in frozen Afghan assets for humanitarian assistance and to the families of 9/11 victims.
China has repeatedly slammed US over its actions on the Afghan assets.
“Returning other people’s money in full is not a virtue of generosity, but a matter of course. Paying back half and deducting half of other people’s money is not gifting, but stealing,” China’s UN envoy, Zhang Jun, said at a UN Security Council on Wednesday.
“This is the simplest truth. What the US did is neither legal nor reasonable nor humane,” Zhang said, calling on the relevant countries to immediately and unconditionally return these assets to Afghans in full.
The diplomat said that the US’ act is a breach of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty and property, and is a serious contravention of international law.
Afghanistan is at a crucial stage of reconstruction, which is working hard to improve its political structure, restore order in production and life, and actively conduct foreign exchanges and cooperation, Zhang said.
The international community should actively inject liquidity into Afghanistan, help the country restore its domestic market and economic system, reintegrate into regional and international economic cooperation, and embark on the path of peaceful development, Zhang said, adding any economic blockade or unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan should be stopped immediately.
He called on the international community to continue to adhere to the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned principle, enhance engagement with them through an equitable, rational and pragmatic approach.
Afghanistan can gradually achieve lasting peace and stability, eliminate the breeding ground of terrorism, and Afghan women and children achieve better development only in this way, according to Zhang.
Chamber claims corruption, insecurity eradicated in Afghanistan
Officials of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Industries and Mines (ACIM) said on Tuesday that corruption and insecurity have been eradicated since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took power last year but stated that the country was dealing with a severe economic crisis.
Officials said that one example is that of factories. According to them hundreds of manufacturing businesses have closed down due to the crisis.
The sudden collapse of the former government in August last year resulted in foreign donors cutting off all funding to Afghanistan, freezing of the country’s foreign reserves and imposition of economic sanctions.
Afghanistan, which has for the past 20 years been largely reliant on foreign funding, has been hit hard by these decisions which have contributed enormously to the current humanitarian crisis.
Chamber officials meanwhile said that international sanctions on Afghanistan’s banking system have led to the closure of many factories.
“We are satisfied with the Islamic Emirate, they are trying to promote domestic products and industries. Problems we have are because of international sanctions. The problem must be solved and Afghan money must be released,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, the deputy head of the ACIM.
Members of the Steel Association, which is a major electricity consumer in Afghanistan, said that they still have power supply problems but other issues, including the smuggling of raw materials, has been stopped.
“Our problems have decreased compared to the past. Our expectation is to decrease challenges regarding domestic products,” said Abdul Nasir Rishtia, a member of the Steel Association.
Economic analysts also called on the IEA to help Afghan traders expand the domestic markets.
Pakistan hands over 3,600 tons of wheat seed to Afghanistan
Pakistan on Monday handed over the first consignment of 3,600 metric tons of wheat seed to Afghanistan as a gesture of goodwill.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan handed over the consignment, 28 truckloads, to Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maulana Fazl Bari Fazli at the Torkham border crossing.
Speaking to the media, Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that the Pakistani government has been cooperating with the Afghan government and its people on humanitarian grounds.
Pakistan has brotherly relations with Afghanistan and extends full cooperation to provide food, medicine, education and medical aid to the Afghan government, he said.
He said that emergency facilities were being provided to patients from Afghanistan while talks were underway between the two governments to permanently resolve the difficulties being faced by Afghan medical patients at border crossings.
He further said that the government of Pakistan has set up three big hospitals in Afghanistan and measures are being taken to up-grade these hospitals so that Afghans get good medical facilities in their own country.
The Pakistani ambassador said that steps have also been taken to expedite and facilitate trade between the two countries adding that due to certain situations in Afghanistan the trade volume has been affected between the two countries.
To promote trade and to solve the problems of the business community, Islamabad and Kabul want to rehabilitate the existing highway and construct a separate route for trade. He said Pakistan would continue its cooperation with Afghanistan to strengthen bilateral relations.
Senior Afghan, Pakistani officials to meet at Torkham
Senior officials from Afghanistan and Pakistan will meet at Torkham border crossing on Monday to discuss issues related to trade and movement of people.
Afghanistan’s delegation in the meeting will be led by Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, while Pakistan’s will be headed by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. The Pakistani delegation will also include National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf.
The officials will discuss various important matters related to smooth movement of people and patients across the border, issuance of temporary admission documents, increase in timings of border crossing points, establishment of joint border infrastructure, training of Afghan nominees for trade related capacity building courses and smooth crossing of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Pakistani media reported.
Officials will also discuss the time frame for reinitiating the stalled Torkham-Jalalabad road project and the start of a luxury bus service between Peshawar-Jalalabad and Quetta-Kandahar, according to Dawn news.
The Peshawar-Jalalabad motorway concept was given the go-ahead in 2016. However, there has been no progress on the 281-km road project.
Meanwhile, Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) in a report on Saturday expressed concerns over the “shrinking” trade volume from $2.5 billion to $1 billion between the two countries.
“Lack of business-friendly policies, absence of proper barter trade mechanisms, ineffective investment and joint venture policies apart from unnecessary pressure and action by the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) and FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) are the main factors that reduced the trade volume,” the report said.
It stated that in the absence of an operational banking structure in Afghanistan, banks refused to process third-party payments which hindered international transactions.
Moreover, imposition of duties, fiscal reforms, double taxation, and unilateral imposition of duties and taxes by either government also affected the trade, according to the report.
“The trade volume decreased due to the unregulated movement of goods, the need for unnecessary documents, difficult security checks, and poor transit facilities in both countries,” the report stated.
