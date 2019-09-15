Over 400 Polling Centers To Remain Closed on Election Day

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2019)

More than 430 polling centers will remain closed due to security threats in the upcoming presidential election, officials said on Sunday.

According to the official figures, there are a total of 5,373 polling centers across the country.

The Independent Election Commission and Afghan security officials appeared at a press conference today to brief media regarding the upcoming elections.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry said that Afghan security forces will maintain the security of 4,942 polling centers in Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

Meanwhile, Rohullah Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the defense ministry said that Afghan security forces have retook six districts in Faryab and Badakhshan provinces to pave the ground for holding a nationwide election.

At the same conference, Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, a spokesman for the IEC said that all sensitive materials have been dispatched to the center of provinces.

Mr. Ibrahimi added that they have launched the process of dispatching election materials to district centers where around 200,000 staff members are involved.

He also said that over 60,000 observers have registered themselves in the IEC in order to monitor the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, Sayed Shah Saqim, a spokesman for the Independent Directorate of Local Governance called on all governmental staff to remain impartial during the election.

The Afghan presidential election is set to be held on September 28 this month.