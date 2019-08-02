Over 300 Civilians ‘Have Been Killed in Afghanistan Over Past Month’

(Last Updated On: August 2, 2019)

The Civilians Protection Advocacy Group (CPAG) in its new report says that at least 316 Afghan civilians have been killed and 759 others have been wounded during the war over the past month.

According to the report, the civilian causalities have taken place in 24 provinces of the country and the Kabul, Faryaab, Ghazni, and Kandahar provinces were at the top in the past month.

“Taliban and the terroristic groups are the reason if the civilians get hurt since they cannot fight against the security forces and, therefore, use the civilians as shield,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, the Spokesperson to the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) says that the Taliban, the sides involved in the war and the Afghan militaries have not followed the human rights covenants.

AIHRC asks the parties involved in the war to prevent civilian casualties during the war.

This comes as the Afghan people are tired of the current situation since they pay a high cost every day for the endless war.