Over 26,000 Russian soldiers killed in war, says Ukraine

Published

7 hours ago

 on
May 12, 2022

Some 26,350 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday.

Anadolu News Agency reported that Ukrainian forces have destroyed 199 Russian aircraft, 160 helicopters, 390 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,187 tanks, 2,856 armored vehicles, and 528 artillery systems.

Russia has also lost 185 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,997 vehicles and fuel tanks, 87 anti-aircraft systems, 94 cruise missiles, and 12 boats, Anadolu reported.

At least 3,459 civilians have been killed and 3,713 others injured since Russia launched the war on Ukraine on February 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.91 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

World

Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Published

1 day ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

May 11, 2022

An Al Jazeera journalist was killed on Wednesday by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was shot in the city of Jenin.

Another journalist, Ali Al-Samoudi, was shot in the back, the ministry added.

Al-Samoudi said they had been with a group of journalists near Jenin camp when fired on. He also said all of them had been wearing helmets and bulletproof vests.

“We were directly targeted by the occupation forces,” he said in statements cited by the state news agency Wafa.

“The place where the journalists were present was clear to the occupation soldiers, and there were no armed men or clashes in that area,” Al-Samoudi said. “We were deliberately targeted.”

Reuters reported that earlier Wednesday, Israeli forces raided the city of Jenin to arrest a Palestinian, triggering clashes with angry residents.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it was “investigating” the Al Jazeera journalist’s death.

The army suggested that the Al Jazeera correspondent may have been shot by Palestinians as they clashed with Israeli forces, which “responded with fire, without causing any casualties,” Reuters reported.

Al-Jazeera TV network, for its part, said Abu Akleh was “one of the first generation of the channel’s field correspondents.”

“For a quarter of a century, Abu Akleh was at the center of danger to cover wars, attacks and aggressions of the Israeli occupation, against the Palestinian people in the occupied territories,” the Doha-based channel said.

World

U.S. House passes $40 bln bill to bolster Ukraine against Russian invasion

Published

1 day ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

May 11, 2022

The U.S. House of Representatives approved more than $40 billion more aid for Ukraine on Tuesday, as Congress races to keep military aid flowing and boost the government in Kyiv as it grapples with the Russian invasion, Reuters reported.

The House passed the Ukraine spending bill by 368 to 57, with every ‘no’ vote coming from Republicans. The measure now heads to the Senate, which is expected to act quickly.

According to Reuters President Joe Biden had asked Congress to approve an additional $33 billion in aid for Ukraine two weeks ago, but lawmakers decided to increase the military and humanitarian funding.

“This bill will protect democracy, limit Russian aggression, and strengthen our own national security, while, most importantly, supporting Ukraine,” Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said as she urged support for the spending package.

Biden had called on Congress to move quickly so he could sign the bill into law before existing defense aid for Ukraine runs out later in May, read the report.

Some Republicans opposed the bill, criticizing Democrats for moving too quickly to send too many U.S. taxpayer dollars abroad. Biden’s fellow Democrats narrowly control Congress, but the bill will need Republican votes to get through the Senate.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, appealed for assistance to both Democratic and Republican senators at their weekly party lunches on Tuesday.

“It was a very heartfelt and easy to understand message: Their people are dying, they’re running out of supplies and ammunition. They need our help quickly. Thank you for all our help. Please. Speed it up,” Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said after Markarova spoke.

Republican Senator Rob Portman, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and leader of the Senate Ukraine caucus, said he expected enough Republican backing for the bill to get it through the Senate.

“I think it will pass. There will be significant Republican support,” he said.

BILLIONS FOR WEAPONS

The package includes $6 billion for security assistance, including training, equipment, weapons and support; $8.7 billion to replenish stocks of U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine, and $3.9 billion for European Command operations, Reuters reported.

In addition, the legislation authorizes a further $11 billion in Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to authorize the transfer of articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency. Biden had asked for $5 billion.

It also authorizes $4 billion in Foreign Military Financing to provide support for Ukraine and other countries affected by the crisis.

The United States has rushed more than $3.5 billion worth of armaments to Ukraine since Russia invaded, including howitzers, anti-aircraft Stinger systems, anti-tank Javelin missiles, ammunition and recently-disclosed “Ghost” drones.

According to Reuters the new aid package also includes humanitarian assistance – $5 billion to address food insecurity globally due to the conflict and nearly $9 billion for an economic support fund for Ukraine.

It provides hundreds of millions of dollars to help refugees and fund efforts to seize the assets of oligarchs linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose government has called the invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation.”

The war has killed thousands of civilians, forced millions of Ukrainians from their homes and reduced cities to rubble. Moscow has little to show for it beyond a strip of territory in the south and marginal gains in the east.

World

Biden unhappy with intel leaks on Ukraine, says White House

Published

2 days ago

on

May 10, 2022

By

May 10, 2022

President Joe Biden was not happy with leaks to news outlets in which U.S. intelligence appeared to take credit for helping Ukraine target a Russian ship and Russian generals in Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

“The president was displeased with the leaks. His view was that it was an overstatement of our role, an inaccurate statement and also an understatement of the Ukrainians’ role and their leadership and he did not feel they were constructive,” she said.

