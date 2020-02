(Last Updated On: February 11, 2020)

The Ministry of Defense said that 172 fighters of the Taliban surrendered to the Afghan Security forces in Herat and Ghor provinces on Monday.

MoD announced in a statement that 160 Taliban fighters surrendered in Jaam, Shir Bacha, and Ostoura village of Shahrak district in Ghor province adding that 12 other surrendered in Dare-Takht village of Chasht-e Sharif district of Herat.

MoD added that military pressure of the Afghan forces made these fighters surrender.