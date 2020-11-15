Latest News
Over 130 people killed in attacks in past 25 days: MoI
The Ministry of Interior said Sunday at least 134 civilians have been killed and 289 others wounded in Taliban suicide and IED attacks in the past 25 days.
Speaking at a press conference MoI spokesman Tariq Arian said the Taliban have carried out 15 suicide attacks and 200 roadside bombings against the Afghan people in this time.
Arian added that the Taliban had hired 100 people to carry out targeted assassinations, of which 50 of them have been arrested.
Arian added that 1,100 Taliban, including Pakistanis, took part in the recent fighting in Kandahar. He said 152 Pakistanis were killed in fighting with Afghan forces.
According to Arian, a member of the Taliban’s Qatar office was also killed in Kandahar during clashes with Afghan forces.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
This comes amid a spike in violence across the country in the past few months and despite the start of peace talks in Doha.
The talks have however stalled and no progress to end the 19-year-old war has essentially been made.
MoFA rejects Pakistan’s claims of India using Afghan soil to plot attacks
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Sunday rejected Pakistan’s claims that India is using Afghanistan soil to plot attacks against Pakistan and said the claims are baseless.
“We are committed to the policy of combating all forms of terrorism in the world without any discrimination,” the ministry said in a statement.
“We will never allow Afghan soil to be used for disruptive activities against other countries.”
This comes after Pakistan’s foreign minister and the country’s military spokesman claimed on Saturday that they have “evidence of terrorist funding by India.”
Pakistan’s military spokesman Major-general Babar Iftikhar said “Indian diplomats in Afghanistan have been regularly supervising various terrorist activities.”
He said that the Indian ambassador to Afghanistan and an Indian diplomat in Jalalabad had detailed discussions with collaborators to provide financial support to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and dissident Baloch elements.
The Pakistani officials accused India of running dozens of training camps in Afghanistan for militant groups, outlawed globally, to plot attacks on Pakistan.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Iftikhar addressed this at a news conference Saturday.
Babar displayed for the first time what he said were documents, banking transactions worth millions of dollars, audio clips and details of contacts between Indian intelligence operatives and diplomats with fugitive Pakistani militants operating out of Afghanistan.
“Uncontrivable evidence reveals that Indian embassies and consulates operating along Pakistan’s borders have become hub of terror sponsorship against Pakistan,” the general said.
“We have verifiable evidence of terrorists funding by India. Indian ambassadors in Afghanistan have been regularly supervising various terrorist activities,” Babar added.
Qureshi said: “The evidence provided by Pakistan provides concrete proof of Indian financial and material sponsorship of multiple terrorist organizations, including UN-designated terrorist organizations Jamaat ul Ahrar, Bloch Liberation Army and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.”
These groups are rumored to have sought refuge in Afghanistan after fleeing Pakistan in counterterrorism operations.
Qureshi also stated his government would share the “dossier” with the United Nations and five permanent members of the UN Security Council, including the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France to pressure India to halt its terrorist activities inside Pakistan.
Flash flood warning in place as weather system moves across Afghanistan
With a mixture of rain and snow falling across some central and eastern provinces in Afghanistan, including Kabul, the Afghanistan Meteorological Department’s flash flood warning remains in place.
Issued on Saturday, the weather services said snow and rain, with the possibility of flash floods, can be expected in Kabul, Baghlan, Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Lafghman, Panjshir, Kapisa. Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Daykundi, Paktika, and Logar provinces.
The weather services said that up to 20mm of rain and up to 25cm of snow could fall in some parts of these provinces.
Kabul meanwhile woke up Sunday morning to heavy snowfall in some parts of the city – which started on Saturday.
This was widely welcomed by residents who took to social media posting photos and videos.
Many residents also quoted the famous Afghan proverb which states: “Let Kabul be without Gold, But not without Snow”.
Temperatures meanwhile in Kabul on Sunday are expected to reach a high of only 5 degrees centigrade and a low on Sunday night of -6 degrees.
While the weather will clear up in the next few days, temperatures, especially at night are expected to remain well below zero.
Next week there is however a chance of more snow for Kabul and surrounding areas.
Thousands of Trump supporters march on Capitol Hill
Tens of thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters marched through downtown Washington on Saturday, echoing his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, Reuters reported.
Trump continues to refuse to concede defeat a week after Democrat Joe Biden won the election. He has since launched numerous lawsuits to overturn the results despite election officials around the country having said they saw no evidence of irregularities.
Trump’s supporters on Saturday carried flags and marched to the US Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill.
Trump, who was on his way to his golf course, drove through the crowds and waved from inside the presidential limousine.
He then later wrote on Twitter his supporters “will not stand for a Rigged and Corrupt Election!”
Members of the far-right Proud Boys group, mostly dressed in black with some wearing helmets and ballistic vests, were among the marchers and Reuters reported having witnessed at least half a dozen scuffles and several tense standoffs, but the violence appeared isolated.
One person was however stabbed and taken to hospital. By mid-afternoon police had arrested 10 people, including four for firearms violations, two for assault and one for assaulting an officer, Reuters reported.
