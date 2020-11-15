Over 130 people killed in attacks in past 25 days: MoI

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2020)

The Ministry of Interior said Sunday at least 134 civilians have been killed and 289 others wounded in Taliban suicide and IED attacks in the past 25 days.

Speaking at a press conference MoI spokesman Tariq Arian said the Taliban have carried out 15 suicide attacks and 200 roadside bombings against the Afghan people in this time.

Arian added that the Taliban had hired 100 people to carry out targeted assassinations, of which 50 of them have been arrested.

Arian added that 1,100 Taliban, including Pakistanis, took part in the recent fighting in Kandahar. He said 152 Pakistanis were killed in fighting with Afghan forces.

According to Arian, a member of the Taliban’s Qatar office was also killed in Kandahar during clashes with Afghan forces.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

This comes amid a spike in violence across the country in the past few months and despite the start of peace talks in Doha.

The talks have however stalled and no progress to end the 19-year-old war has essentially been made.