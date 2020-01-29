Over 13 security forces killed in Taliban attack – Kunduz

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2020)

Safiullah Amiri, the Baghlan provincial council deputy, said that on Tuesday night at 12 am, the Taliban had attacked the centre of Dasht-e Archi district of Kunduz province and killed 12 army men and one policeman, and wounded 8 army men and 4 policemen, adding that 3 army soldiers were missing.

Local officials, however, remain unaware of the attack.

This comes as the Taliban said in a statement on January 29 that in the attack, 35 soldiers were killed, and 4 soldiers were arrested by the Taliban.

The Taliban statement added that lots of military equipment were destroyed and ceased.