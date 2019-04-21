Over 1000 People Killed, Injured in a Month in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2019)

More than one thousand people have been killed or injured during the last month (Afghan calendar) in Afghanistan.

According to Ariana News findings, at least 349 Afghan security forces have been killed and 242 others injured during the last one month as a result of explosions and direct fighting with the Taliban militants across the country.

In addition, at least 102 civilians including women and children have been killed and 360 others injured due to IED explosions and fighting between the government and Taliban forces.

Based on this research, the number of suicide attacks in the country have decreased while casualties as a result of mine explosions have increased.

Officials say that Taliban insurgent group has increased their insurgency in order to gain more benefits at the negotiation table, adding that heavy casualties have been inflicted to the Taliban militants as well during the last one month.

“Recently during joint operations, we stand against the insurgents and increased our raids against the insurgents that had good results,” said Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs.

“Peace efforts are underway, so the terrorists are trying to gain more benefit. We also increased our attacks and inflicted heavy casualties to them,” said Zubair Aref, Deputy Spokesman to the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, during the last one month, Afghan forces and Taliban militants have exchanged their control over Bala Murghab district in Badghis and Arghanj district in Badakhshan.

There were reports of casualties to the international forces in Afghanistan during the last one month as well. Reports suggest that at least five U.S. service members have been killed and three others injured in last one month in Afghanistan.

This comes as efforts are underway to accelerate direct peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban militant group but the insurgent group has refused to set with the government yet.