Over 400 ANDSF killed, wounded in past one week
In the past week, 422 Afghan National Defense and Security personnel have been killed or wounded in more than 200 Taliban attacks in 29 provinces of Afghanistan, the Interior Ministry confirms.
Following the three-day ceasefire over Eid, an unannounced ceasefire was reached between government forces and the Taliban. But the Afghan government is not happy with the Taliban’s actions.
The interior ministry has said that the Taliban had carried out 222 military operations in the past week, killing or injuring hundreds of troopers.
“Last week, there were 222 movements in 29 provinces in Afghanistan, killing and injuring 422 members of the security and defense forces,” said Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.
The office of the National Security Council also said that both the level of violence by the Taliban and the casualties had risen.
“The casualties have not diminished, the violence has not reduced, the Taliban have intensified their attacks, and they have not tried their best to make peace, and they are still trying to fight,” said Jawid Faisal, a spokesman for the National Security Council.
According to security figures, after the Doha agreement between the United States and the Taliban, the Taliban have carried out more than 3,500 attacks in more than 100 days, including more than eight suicide attacks.
“In most of the provinces compared to the past, the Taliban have increased attacks, damaged public facilities and caused civilian casualties,” said Sayed Shah Saqim, a spokesman for the Independent Directorate of Local Governance.
The government also blames the Taliban for the recent killings of religious scholars, but the group has denied involvement in subsequent mosque bombings.
In addition, the Taliban has said they have not been involved in any of the military attacks which have killed civilians.
COVID-19
Covid-19 Afghanistan; 664 new cases with 20 deaths
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 20 Covid-19 patients died and 664 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.
With 664 new registries, the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country rises to 24,766.
Also, more than 500 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.
The threat is spreading and the crisis is deepening –the situation seems to be out of the government’s control.
Many move around normally, and it is rare to see anyone paying attention to health instructions.
“Ninety percent of citizens ignore health guidelines and the government’s strict rules haven’t worked,” said Kabul Governor Mohammad Yaqub Haidari.
The Anti-Coronavirus Committee, in coordination with a number of volunteers, has launched a program to raise awareness about the threat of the virus in and around the city.
“The door to door campaign is being launched by the emergency committee to raise awareness,” said Benazir Baktash, a member of the Anti-Coronavirus Committee.
The Ministry of Health’s one-day statistics shows that out of 1,211 suspected samples, 664 positive cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in the country, and Kabul still tops the table.
“Anyone with the Coronavirus symptoms does not need to be tested,” said Haqmal Samsoor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.
On the other hand, the lack of Coronavirus testing kits in Herat for three days has raised concerns among the public and officials.
Local officials in Herat have confirmed that no tests have been taken at Herat’s laboratory in the past 72 hours, which is worrying.
Herat Public Health officials say the kits have not yet been shipped from Kabul to the province due to flight delays.
However, after the quarantine was re-announced in parts of the country, it seems that it has been symbolic in Kabul.
First round of Intra-Afghan Negotiations to take place in Qatar
Although the time for the talks is unclear, government sources confirm that all sides have agreed on Qatar as the location for the first round of talks.
“Qatar has already cooperated in the Afghan peace process, and many other countries besides Qatar have cooperated well in this process,” said Dawakhan Minapal, the President’s deputy spokesman.
The Qatari foreign ministry’s special envoy to Afghanistan, who met with government leaders and the Taliban delegation during his visit to Kabul, said more prisoners will be released in the coming days and the release process would be completed this week.
Motaliq al-Qahtani, the Qatari foreign ministry’s special envoy for Afghanistan, expects the prisoner release to complete this week. He called the next stage of negotiations a “historic milestone” for the Afghan people to find a solution to the conflict.
Meanwhile, the Office of National Security Council has talked about the agenda of the talks and have proposed it to the Taliban, saying that the government is waiting for the group’s response to begin negotiations.
“The Taliban are hindering progress in the dialogue. We have proposed the agenda to discuss with the Taliban, but it has not responded yet,” said Jawid Faisal, the spokesman for the National Security Council.
So far, 3,000 Taliban prisoners have been released from government custody and hundreds of government prisoners have been released from the Taliban prisons.
The technical delegations of the two sides in Kabul are working on a list of 2,000 other prisoners to release
According to the National Security Council, with the end of the work of the technical delegations of the government and the Taliban, the process of releasing the prisoners will resume.
The first round of Intra-Afghan talks is expected to take place in June, with the release of 2,000 other Taliban prisoners.
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly commits suicide
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai, India, the Hindustan Times reported.
According to the times, Sushant, 34, has reportedly hanged himself.
The reason for Singh’s suicide yet to be determined. But recently, his former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai.
He played role in M.S. Dhoni; the untold story, Rabta, Kedarnath, PK, and Chhichhore movies.
His last release was ‘Chhichhore’, which hit the screens in 2019.
Sushant Singh was born on 21st January 1986. He started his career with television series.
