Over 400 ANDSF killed, wounded in past one week

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2020)

In the past week, 422 Afghan National Defense and Security personnel have been killed or wounded in more than 200 Taliban attacks in 29 provinces of Afghanistan, the Interior Ministry confirms.

Following the three-day ceasefire over Eid, an unannounced ceasefire was reached between government forces and the Taliban. But the Afghan government is not happy with the Taliban’s actions.

The interior ministry has said that the Taliban had carried out 222 military operations in the past week, killing or injuring hundreds of troopers.

“Last week, there were 222 movements in 29 provinces in Afghanistan, killing and injuring 422 members of the security and defense forces,” said Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.

The office of the National Security Council also said that both the level of violence by the Taliban and the casualties had risen.

“The casualties have not diminished, the violence has not reduced, the Taliban have intensified their attacks, and they have not tried their best to make peace, and they are still trying to fight,” said Jawid Faisal, a spokesman for the National Security Council.

According to security figures, after the Doha agreement between the United States and the Taliban, the Taliban have carried out more than 3,500 attacks in more than 100 days, including more than eight suicide attacks.

“In most of the provinces compared to the past, the Taliban have increased attacks, damaged public facilities and caused civilian casualties,” said Sayed Shah Saqim, a spokesman for the Independent Directorate of Local Governance.

The government also blames the Taliban for the recent killings of religious scholars, but the group has denied involvement in subsequent mosque bombings.

In addition, the Taliban has said they have not been involved in any of the military attacks which have killed civilians.