(Last Updated On: March 3, 2020)

Ovays Azizi, the goalkeeper of the Afghan National Football team playing for the Maldivian Maziya Football Team, was named as the best goalkeeper of the Dhivehi Premier League (DPL) 2019/2020.

Ovays, 28, was granted a golden glove at the end of competitions by the officials of the league.

Maziya FC, having two of the Afghan national footballers naming Sharif Mohammad and Ovays Azizi, won the championship cup for the second round of DPL.