Latest News
Outlook for Afghan economy ‘dire’ as household incomes shrink: World Bank
The outlook for Afghanistan’s economy is dire with per capita income having fallen by over a third in the last four months of 2021 after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized power and foreign forces withdrew, the World Bank said on Wednesday.
“One of the poorest countries in the world has become much poorer,” said Tobias Haque, World Bank Senior Country Economist for Afghanistan.
“The isolation of the Afghan economy following last August’s political crisis risks…leading to grave poverty, displacement, fragility, and extremism threats,” he told a briefing for the release of the World Bank’s first development update on the country since August Reuters reported.
The IEA takeover prompted foreign governments, led by the United States, to cut development and security aid, and the strict enforcement of sanctions has debilitated the country’s banking sector.
The World Bank update said that incomes had dropped so starkly that around 37% of Afghan households did not have enough money to cover food while 33% could afford food but nothing more, Reuters reported.
An IEA failure to meet Western conditions, in particular access to education for all girls, has led the international community to withhold international assistance and keep financial sanctions in place, with exceptions for humanitarian aid.
“Under current conditions, the outlook for Afghanistan’s economy is dire,” the World Bank said in a statement accompanying the update.
If current conditions continued, the World Bank predicted, Afghanistan’s real gross domestic produce (GDP) per capita would decline by around 34% between the end of 2020 and the end of 2022, reversing all progress since 2007.
The United States cancelled planned meetings in March, some of which would have included the World Bank, to discuss key economic issues after the IEA sent all high school-aged girls home after they had arrived ready for classes.
The U-turn angered donors, foreign governments and many Afghans as IEA officials had previously said they were opening all schools.
Latest News
UNHCR express concern over Afghan women and girls plight
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has once again expressed concern about the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, saying that the country cannot leave its women and girls behind.
In addition to the consequences of conflict, drought, economic crisis, food insecurity and coronation, women and girls in Afghanistan face restrictions on access to and access to education, as well as greater security risks, the agency wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have imposed restrictions on women by gaining power. They have so far not allowed girls to go to school and barred women from government work.
On the other hand, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has severely affected women and girls.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says women and children in Afghanistan are bearing the brunt of the country’s humanitarian crisis.
Latest News
US claims ‘serious erosion’ of human rights after IEA takeover
The takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamic Emirate has resulted in the serious erosion of human rights in the country, Washington said on Tuesday.
“In Afghanistan, the Taliban’s (IEA) takeover precipitated a humanitarian crisis, and has resulted in serious erosion of human rights, from arbitrary detentions of women, protesters, and journalists, to reprisals against security forces for the former government, to growing restrictions on where women and girls can study or work,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Blinken made the remarks at a press conference on the release of the US State Department’s annual country reports on human rights practices.
The report stated that “significant human rights issues” occurred in Afghanistan both before and after the IEA took control of the country on August 15.
The report identified a number of serious human rights violations under IEA rule, including reprisal killings by IEA fighters; the removal of women and minority groups from leadership; serious restrictions on free speech; and bans on women from working or receiving an education.
Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International’s Afghanistan Campaigner, also said that IEA violated human rights particularly with respect to women and girls. She said that human rights advocating institutions continue to document the violations.
IEA, however, rejected the US State Department’s report on human rights as “contemptuous.”
“Afghans have left behind the horrific era of occupation and military presence of the United States when homes were being bombarded and raided,” said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman of IEA.
Latest News
Putin congratulates PM Sharif, hopes for interaction on Afghanistan
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.
According to the Russian embassy in Pakistan, Putin has expressed hope that Shehbaz’s activities will “contribute to further development of the Pakistan-Russia cooperation and partner interaction on the Afghan settlement as well as countering international terrorism.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and India’s Narendra Modi had also congratulated Shehbaz on his election, Geo TV reported.
Shehbaz was sworn in as the prime minister on April 11 following the ouster of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion, making him the first premier to be ousted through the democratic process.
UNHCR express concern over Afghan women and girls plight
Outlook for Afghan economy ‘dire’ as household incomes shrink: World Bank
Saar: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Tashkent meeting on trans-Afghan railway project discussed
Tahawol: India’s concerns on Afghanistan discussed
Balkh residents call on IEA to mark Nowruz festival
Child rescued, kidnapper killed by security forces in Herat
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit
Indian trucks carry cargo to Uzbekistan for first time via Afghanistan and Pakistan
Saar: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Tashkent meeting on trans-Afghan railway project discussed
Tahawol: India’s concerns on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: International community’s engagement with Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: EU’s call for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
550 ton, 18 meter-long iron bridge stolen by thieves in India
-
Latest News4 days ago
11 IEA forces killed in Herat traffic accident
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN envoy raises concerns over media restrictions
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan para-swimming sensation scoops gold for first time as American citizen
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA forces shot at Pakistani military helicopter that crossed Durand Line: sources
-
Business5 days ago
World Bank says Afghanistan private sector adversely affected due to economic crisis
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Railways Authority reviewing operating contracts
-
World4 days ago
Britain’s PM pledges more sanctions and arms during surprise visit to Kyiv