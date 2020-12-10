Outcry grows as another journalist slain in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 10, 2020)

As the outcry grows over Nangarhar journalist Malalai Maiwand’s assassination on Thursday morning, the AJSC (Afghan Journalists Safety Committee) warned that if the targeted killings of media workers does not stop, Afghanistan stands to lose one of its greatest achievements over the past 19 years – that of Press Freedom.

Maiwand was gunned down in Jalalabad city on Thursday morning, along with her driver, while on her way to work and in turn became the third journalist to be killed in the country in a month.

The AJSC said in a tweet that “if the killing of Afghan journalists does not stop, Afghanistan will lose one of its greatest achievements, which is press freedom. We demand action from the government for safety of journalists.”

NAI, an NGO supporting open media in Afghanistan, also reacted in horror at the latest attack and said in a statement that this incident will also scare off women who want to work in the industry.

NAI called on government to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“With Malala’s death, the opportunities for female journalists will become limited, and journalists will no longer dare to work as journalists, something that the enemies of the Afghan people have long sought,” NAI said in the statement.

According to NAI, Thursday’s attack brings the total number of media workers killed in Afghanistan this year to 10.

President Ashraf Ghani also immediately condemned the attack on Maiwand and called it a war crime.

He said all responsible security institutions must thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

UK’s ambassador to Kabul Alison Blake was also quick to condemn the assassination of Maiwand and said: “We must unite to uphold Press Freedom, their deaths must be investigated and their killers face justice for this wicked act.”

Danish envoy to Afghanistan Mette Knudsen also responded in horror to the attack and said: “Not again! These killings of journalists are horrific crimes, aimed at silencing critical voices, and must be condemned by all. Let us unite in support of Press Freedom.”

The EU in Afghanistan also immediately issued a statement and condemned the killing of Maiwand. The EU said it is “saddened and outraged” about the attack.

“Attacks on media representatives are attacks on the freedom of speech and can never be tolerated,” they said.

US Chargé d’Affaires to Kabul Ross Wilson also condemned the attack on female journalist Maiwand and said “I condemn the assassination of journalist Malalai Maiwand …We must protect press freedom. These attacks must stop immediately and the killers brought to justice.”

Maiwand worked as a journalist at Enikass Radio and TV in Nangarhar and was gunned down along with her driver at about 7:10am, local officials confirmed.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, MoI spokesman Tariq Arian, who also reacted immediately to the news of Maiwand’s death that “unfortunately, in the last decade and a half, the vast majority of journalists have been killed by the Taliban.”

This latest assassination meanwhile comes as prominent journalists and champions of press freedom from across the world are currently examining ways to overcome increasing challenges facing the media at a two-day online conference organized jointly by the UN’s cultural and educational agency, UNESCO, and the Netherlands.