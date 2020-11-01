Latest News
Our country has no problem with any religion: Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that his country has no problem with any religion, the French embassy in Kabul tweeted.
“All religions are freely active in this land. Space is free from the label of shame & disgrace.” the embassy quoted Macron as saying.
Macron also said that France is interested in and dependent on peace and coexistence.
The embassy’s tweet comes after Kabul residents took to the streets of Kabul on Wednesday in protest against Macron’s controversial remarks about Islam.
The protest, outside the French Cultural Center in Kabul city drew cries such as “death to France” and “death to Macron”.
Kabul high school students also protested against Macron’s remarks.
Wednesday’s demonstration came amid a standoff between France and Muslim countries after Macron reacted to the beheading of a French schoolteacher who had shown his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson about freedom of speech.
In addition to Wednesday’s protest in Kabul, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-i-Islami held a press conference and called on the Afghan government to cut all diplomatic ties with France and boycott French goods.
Despite the outcry by Muslim nations around the world over Macron’s remarks, the French president accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to censor freedom of speech.
French goods have, however, already been pulled from supermarket shelves in Qatar and Kuwait, among other Gulf states, and in Syria people have burned pictures of Macron and French flags have been torched in the Libyan capital Tripoli.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also weighed in last week and wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting that the social media company ban Islamophobic content on its platform, similar to that in place for the Holocaust.
After Khan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called on the nation to boycott French goods.
Speaking in a televised speech in Ankara Erdogan said: “Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don’t buy them.”
Boris Johnson announces one-month lockdown for the UK
UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million COVID-19 cases and a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the health service, Reuters reported Saturday.
The UK, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, has reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned the “worst case” scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded.
Johnson’s announcement came after news of a lockdown was leaked to local media. He said at a news conference that the one-month lockdown across England would kick in at a minute past midnight on Thursday morning and last until December 2.
Essential shops, schools, and universities will remain open, Johnson said adding that all non-essential retail will close.
Reuters reported that so far the United Kingdom has reported 46,555 COVID-19 deaths – defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. A broader death measure of those with COVID-19 on their death certificates gives the toll as 58,925.
The United Kingdom has the world’s fifth largest official death toll, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
India’s legendary cricketer ‘would like to meet Rashid in the nets’
Afghanistan’s star bowler Rashid Khan has been putting on an impressive bowling show for SunRisers Hyderabad at this year’s IPL with some fans naming him as best bowler for this year’s event.
One supporter who heaped praise on Rashid was Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who also praised Rashid and made particular reference to his googly.
“Rashid is a world-class bowler. I’ve never played him but whatever I’ve seen and heard about him. The way he disguises his googly, very few batsmen can pick it.
“So, with a world-class bowler, you can never guess what ball he’s going to bowl. I’ve never played him so whenever I’ve seen him, it is the rear angle that I see him from,” said Tendulkar on his YouTube channel.
Tendulkar also said he would like to face the Afghan leg-spinner in the nets so as to work out how to play Rashid.
“It’s important to see the bowler’s grip, bowlers also hide their grip many times. One thing they can’t hide is how they release the ball.
“This way or that way, all this happens very quickly. But sometimes, you take some time to pick what the bowler is trying to do. I’d observe his run-up, how his arm is when he bowls,” Tendulkar said.
“You’d get some pointers what’s happening, even in the air which way the ball is spinning. I’ve never played him so I can’t precisely tell you that – ‘Yes this is the way to play him’. You don’t know till you play him. Maybe I can request him to bowl at me in the nets so I can understand his bowling,” he added.
On Tuesday SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) played Delhi Capitals (DC) and flaunting his leg-spin masterclass and variations, the Afghan stalwart registered match-winning figures of 3/7 to guide SRH to an emphatic 88-run win.
Rashid bowled as many as 17 dots to put pressure on DC batsmen and with his impressive bowling figures, Rashid now stands sixth in this list of most economical four-over spells in IPL history.
Afghan civil society appeals to EU to push for a ceasefire
Four key recommendations were presented to the European Parliament in a meeting with Afghan civil society members under the umbrella of Afghanistan Mechanism for Inclusive Peace (AMIP) this week.
In its role as a “transfer mechanism for the peace talks”, AMIP facilitated the meeting that was aimed at highlighting the role of civil society in the Afghan peace process and called on the European Union and its member states to encourage the parties to the conflict to “immediately implement a comprehensive, nationwide and unconditional ceasefire.”
AMIP also asked the EU to call on all regional actors to “support a ceasefire agreement unequivocally, and to refrain from interference in the Afghan conflict.”
“We ask the European Union and its member states to continue their commitment and active support to an inclusive, Afghan peace process, that preserves and builds on the political, economic and social accomplishments of the citizens of Afghanistan.
“All Afghans have suffered from the consequences of conflict, and deserve to live in a peaceful and prosperous country.
AMIP also called on the EU to “continue their commitment and support of Afghan civil society and especially that of women groups, and their participation in all processes that lead to stability and peace in Afghanistan.”
Their fourth recommendation was on the EU’s support in a post-war scenario.
“We are grateful for the European Union’s consistent support to Afghanistan, and urge the EU and its member states to maintain its support for stability and development in the post-peace phase.”
In a tweet after the meeting, the Head of EU Delegation in Kabul ambassador Andreas von Brandt said he stated at the meeting that there was a “need to bring all Afghan voices to the negotiating table but also seek societal consensus for compromise.”
The discussion was held between the Chair of the EU Parliament Delegation for relations with Afghanistan Petras Austrevicus; the Head of EU Delegation in Kabul ambassador Andreas von Brandt; and Afghan civil society members. Also attending the meeting was representatives from the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, Afghanistan Justice Organization, Afghanistan Policy Group and the Afghanistan Human Rights and Democracy Organizations.
