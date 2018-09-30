‘Our Commitment to Afghanistan is Unwavering’ – NATO

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2018)

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee says the alliance commitment to Afghanistan is “unwavering”.

Speaking at the start of the military committee conference on Saturday in Warsaw, Poland, Mr. Peach said that almost 20,000 military personnel are engaged in NATO Missions around the world in complex ground, naval and air operations in all types of environment.

At the meeting, he said they are focusing on their operational efforts, the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan to train, advise and assist the Afghan security and defense forces and government institutions.

“Our commitment to Afghanistan is unwavering. The security situation remains challenging. Nevertheless, the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces are working hard to secure their country and deny a safe haven to terrorists,” Mr. Peach said.

Following the issue, the Afghan Defense Ministry said that they need the support of NATO to assist and help the Afghan forces in the fight against terrorism.

“Our forces are ready to fight with any insurgent group. The foreign forces can support and strengthen us,” the Ministry Spokesman Javid Ghafoori said.

Some military commentators, however, questioned NATO’s war strategy in Afghanistan, saying it hasn’t been effective as of yet.

“I don’t think NATO is being honest to end the ongoing war in Afghanistan. When it had 160,000 troops in the country, it wasn’t able to end the war, how can they end it now,” said a military analyst Atiqullah Amarkhail.

This comes as NATO has about 16,000 troops in Afghanistan –mainly engaged in advising and training the local military forces under the Resolute Support Mission.