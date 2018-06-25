Osmani Says Will Remain In Post If CE Abdullah Persists

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2018 6:47 pm)

Ali Ahmad Osmani, the dismissed minister of water and energy says he will continue to his work as minister if Abdullah Abdullah the Chief Executive of the unity government ask him to do so.

“The reports suggesting my appointment as an adviser in the Chief Executive Office is incorrect so far, I will continue to be the [minister] as far as the people and the office of the CEO want,” minister Osmani said in an online statement.

On Sunday, a report emerged that presidential guards have locked and sealed the office of the Water and Energy Minister and have escorted him to his house, but Ghani’s office called it “baseless”.

Later on, a close aide to minister Osmani told Ariana News that the minister hasn’t shown to his office since last Wednesday after a senior official from the National Directorate of Security (NDS) urged him to stay home until a decision is made about his fate.

According to another source, President Ashraf Ghani and CEO Abdullah have agreed to remove Osmani from his post.

The source added that the Chief Executive has offered him two positions, Afghanistan’s ambassador abroad or adviser to the Chief Executive, but he hasn’t responded to any of the two offers yet.

The presidential palace and the CEO office deny making comments about the fate of minister Osmani.

About two weeks ago, President Ashraf Ghani fired Osmani when Chief Executive Abdullah was traveling abroad and appointed one of his deputies as acting minister.

Immediately the Chief Executive reinstated him saying Osmani is one of the successful and active ministers of the government and the majority of the projects in the Ministry of Energy and Water have been inaugurated or due to be inaugurated under the management of Mr. Osmani.

Abdullah said Osmani will remain in his position and the issue will be resolved in line with the agreement for the formation of the unity government.

A day after the announcement of his dismissal, the sacked minister signed the contract of Daikundi solar power project that worth more than 13 million USD.

Apparently, the relations between President Ashraf Ghani and Minister Osmani have been deteriorated after he has refused to work under the supervision of an adviser to the President.