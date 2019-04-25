Order of the Afghan presidential candidates on ballots determined

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission(IEC) on Thursday held drawing that determined the order candidates’ names will appear before voters.

All 18 individuals who registered themselves as candidates for the poll made it to the final list.

The vote is scheduled for September 28. Rahmatullah Nabil will have his name first on the ballot, followed by Syed Noorullah Jalili and Faramarz Tamana. Incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah secured 8th and 9th positions respectively.

The Order of presidential candidates on ballots are as follows:

Rahmatullah Nabil

2. Syed Noorullah Jalili

3. Faramarz Tamana

4. Shaida Mohammad Abdali

5. Ahmad Wali Massoud

6. Nooru Rahman Lewal

7. Mohammad Shahab Hakimi

8. Ashraf Ghani

9. Abdullah Abdullah

10. Hakim Torsan

11. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

12. Abdul Latif Pedram

13. Noorulhaq Oloomi

14. Ibrahim Alokozay

15. Ghulam Farooq Nejrabi

16. Enayatullah Hafeez

17. Mohammad Haneef Atmar

18. Zalmay Rasool