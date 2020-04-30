Connect with us

ONSC: Taliban has harmed nearly 1,000 civilians in the past two months

The Taliban have killed, wounded, and/or abducted nearly a thousand civilians in less than two months since its signing of the peace agreement with the United States.

The Office of the National Security Council said that the increase in the Taliban attacks is a sign that the group is not committed to bringing peace.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense is also talking about the increase in Taliban attacks on the security forces.

According to the National Security Council, 337 civilians have been killed, 452 wounded and 164 others abducted by the Taliban since the US-Taliban peace deal.

“The Taliban have again increased their attacks on the military and civilians, and the Taliban have also suffered heavy casualties,” said Ruhollah Ahmadzai, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.

However, the Taliban denies the allegations and blames the government for escalating the war. The group has said that they will avenge if their prisoners are not released.

“The United States needs to pave the way for the release of prisoners and the reduction of violence,” said Wahab Wardag, a former air force commander.

In addition to civilians, the Afghan armed forces have also suffered casualties in recent weeks.

The commander-in-chief of the foreign forces in Afghanistan has warned the Taliban, they will respond if the Taliban continue to attack.

“If the troops are not strengthened, they will undoubtedly become vulnerable,” said Khan Agha Rezaei, head of the House Intelligence Committee.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has called for a halt to the war and violence across the world in a resolution to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

IMF to disburse US$220 million to Afghanistan to fight COVID19 pandemic

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved US$220 million in aid to fight the Coronavirus in Afghanistan.

The International Monetary Fund has said the aid comes into effect upon the request of the Afghan government.

The Afghan Ministry of Finance stated that a large portion of the money will be used to fight Coronavirus, and another part will be used to keep the country’s economic turnover active.

“We had applied for a loan from the International Monetary Fund, which has been approved,” said Shamrooz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.

He added that in addition to fighting the coronavirus, the money would be used to keep Afghanistan’s economic turnover active.

On the other hand, the private sector is asking the Afghan government to spend this money on strengthening the private sector, given the current state of investment in the country.

While experts say that global aid in the fight against the Coronavirus is beneficial, they are concerned about the management of the funds of this sort.

PAI METRA FULL DOCUMENTARY

BAMIKA FULL DOCUMENTARY

