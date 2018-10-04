ONSC Reacts on Plan to Privatize War in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 4, 2018)

The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) on Thursday reacted regarding debates on privatizing the war in Afghanistan.

A statement released by the ONSC said that under no circumstances will the Afghan government and people allow the counterterrorism fight to become a private and for-profit business.

“A debate has recently emerged regarding privatizing the Afghan war, with the purpose of adding new foreign and unaccountable element to our fight. This idea violates the principle that Afghans determine their own future. This idea violates the principle that Afghans determine their own future. Afghan security and defense forces, under the framework of all applicable laws of the country, have the primary responsibility and authority for safeguarding the noble values of Islam, our national sovereignty, and the independence and territorial integrity of our beloved country and people,” the statement added.

The statement further said that the Afghan government will not allow the struggles of its security forces to be cheapened by the prospect of profits.

“In no manner does the government of Afghanistan condone this destructive and divisive debate. As a sovereign nation, we will consider all legal options against those who try to privatize war on our land.”

Recently, Erik Prince the founder and former CEO of Blackwater security company, during a TV debate in Kabul said that his forces can change the situation of the war in Afghanistan within six months.